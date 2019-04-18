NeoPhotonics : Coherent Detection Reveals an Abundance of Information for New Applications in Medical Diagnostics

By Mark Dayel, Ph.D. on April 18, 2019 | Leave a Comment

Coherent light is beloved by the telecoms industry. Since the photons are in phase with one another, we can encode information onto the phase of the light, not just its amplitude, helping us pack more data down optical fibers. We decode this phase information with coherent detection , which works by interfering the light with a reference 'local oscillator' producing an interference signal from which the small variations in phase from which the data can be recovered.

Coherent detection is not just useful for data transmission through optical fibers but also for medical sensing. It offers two major advantages: 1) it provides a very high signal to noise ratio and 2) it can sense depth. Both benefits come from the fact that coherent detection only detects light that is coherent with the local oscillator. Since for a given depth (optical path length) phase change is dependent on wavelength, using a range of wavelengths allows us to make the signal coherent only for light reflected from a particular depth, a technique known as 'coherence gating'.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) was one of the first biological uses of the coherent gating technique. Imaging through tissue, even to a few mm, is difficult largely because tissue scatters light so strongly, but coherence gating allows OCT to provide a high resolution (~10 microns) 3D map through tissue to a depth of several millimeters. OCT is widely used in diagnosing retinal disease and the technique is actively being expanded into other areas where structural information in the first few millimeters of tissue provides useful information, e.g. for gastrointestinal imaging to screen for esophageal cancer, and in cardiology, intervascular OCT probes can be used to image arteries to assess cardiovascular disease. Imaging through skin, as shown in Figure 1, also has the potential for enhanced security fingerprints that include information below the surface.

Figure 1: OCT tomogram of a fingertip showing the subsurface structures (Imagecourtesy of the medOCT group, Center of biomedical Engineering and Physics, Medical University Vienna, Austria. Licensed under Creative Commons)

In addition to 3D imaging, coherent detection can provide functional medical information. The change in phase information between consecutive frames of an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scan can show the movement of blood, producing ' Doppler OCT ' images that provide clinicians with a 3D map of blood vessels within the tissue. Similarly, rapid movement of surfaces can be detected using a technique called laser Doppler vibrometry allowing for diagnosis of the eardrum, or as a non-contact stethoscope to monitor heart or lung function.

Just as the need to squeeze more data down optical fibers has motivated the use of coherent detection in telecoms, the desire to extract more clinically relevant information from non-invasive optical sensors is driving its adoption in medicine and offering interesting new application areas for those working with coherent optics.