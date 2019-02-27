Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NeoPhotonics Corp    NPTN

NEOPHOTONICS CORP

(NPTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NeoPhotonics : Laser Frequency Requirements for 64Gbaud Coherent Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 12:45am EST

By Wen-Jr Jiang, Ph.D. on February 27, 2019 | Leave a Comment

On Monday March 4, I will be a co-author on Paper M4I.2 presented by Rui Zhang of the Georgia Institute of Technology, at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition in San Diego. The paper is entitled 'Laser Frequency Jitter Tolerance and Linewidth Requirement for 64Gbaud DP-16QAM Coherent Systems,' and describes a study of how Jitter and Linewidth effects the performance of coherent transmission systems.

Equalization-enhanced phase noise-dominated optical carrier frequency jitter tolerance and linewidth requirement for 64 Gbaud DP-16QAM dispersion-unmanaged coherent systems have been investigated. The lower the laser linewidth, the more tolerant is the coherent receiver to Local Oscillator frequency jitter, and the longer the transmission distance achieved. The implication to future 100 Gbaud systems is delineated.

Disclaimer

NeoPhotonics Corporation published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 05:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEOPHOTONICS CORP
12:48aNEOPHOTONICS : Towards High-Performance Silicon Photonics Tunable Lasers
PU
12:45aNEOPHOTONICS : Laser Frequency Requirements for 64Gbaud Coherent Systems
PU
02/26NEOPHOTONICS : Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers for 64Gbaud 16-64QAM
PU
02/26NEOPHOTONICS : 600G and Above – Component Requirements
PU
02/26NEOPHOTONICS : Announces General Availability of Ultra-Compact MEMS Based Variab..
PU
02/26NEOPHOTONICS : Announces General Availabity of Ultra-Compact MEMS Based Variable..
PR
02/25NEOPHOTONICS : Understand the Phase Error in Silicon AWGs
PU
02/25NEOPHOTONICS : Announces Class 50 Coherent Modulator and Receiver for 90-100 Gba..
PR
02/22NEOPHOTONICS : Using Tunable Filters in Multicast Switches
PU
02/16NEOPHOTONICS : Toward One Terabit per Second On A Single Wavelength
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 322 M
EBIT 2018 -19,0 M
Net income 2018 -42,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 357 M
Chart NEOPHOTONICS CORP
Duration : Period :
NeoPhotonics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOPHOTONICS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Storrs Jenks Timothy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Yue Cheung Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Eby Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Bandel L. Carano Independent Director
Michael J. Sophie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOPHOTONICS CORP27.16%357
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%14 609
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS22.93%14 341
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.34.75%8 431
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%8 294
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION57.38%6 937
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.