NeoPhotonics : Laser Frequency Requirements for 64Gbaud Coherent Systems

By Wen-Jr Jiang, Ph.D. on February 27, 2019

On Monday March 4, I will be a co-author on Paper M4I.2 presented by Rui Zhang of the Georgia Institute of Technology, at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition in San Diego. The paper is entitled 'Laser Frequency Jitter Tolerance and Linewidth Requirement for 64Gbaud DP-16QAM Coherent Systems,' and describes a study of how Jitter and Linewidth effects the performance of coherent transmission systems.

Equalization-enhanced phase noise-dominated optical carrier frequency jitter tolerance and linewidth requirement for 64 Gbaud DP-16QAM dispersion-unmanaged coherent systems have been investigated. The lower the laser linewidth, the more tolerant is the coherent receiver to Local Oscillator frequency jitter, and the longer the transmission distance achieved. The implication to future 100 Gbaud systems is delineated.