Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NeoPhotonics Corp    NPTN

NEOPHOTONICS CORP

(NPTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NeoPhotonics : Multi-filament Lasers for SiPho Transceivers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 11:55pm EST

By Milind Gokhale, Ph.D. on February 28, 2019 | Leave a Comment

Semiconductor laser chips with a single laser filament or laser stripe are critical light sources for high speed communication and sensing applications. Is it time to re-imagine a new class of semiconductor laser chips with multiple laser filaments on a single chip? While the idea of integrating multiple laser sources on one chip is not new, several new applications coupled with the maturing laser production technologies make the multi-filament laser an interesting option to consider. In this blog article, we explore the topology, benefits and challenges of integrating multi-filament lasers on a single chip.

First, let's a look at the need for multiple lasers in optical communication and sensing applications. The increase in communication bandwidth requirements in mega-scale datacenters has pushed optical data rates from 100G to beyond 400G. So far the improvement in bandwidth has relied on an increase in channel count, coding complexity and baud rate. Popular transceiver implementations such as CWDM4, PSM4 and PAM4 require multiple lasers signaling data at single or multiple wavelengths. New architectures based on co-packaged optics with Ethernet switches require an even greater number (> 128) of laser sources to be coupled to Silicon Photonics based transceiver chips. For automotive LIDAR applications, the range and velocity measuring sensor must rapidly scan and create a 3D point cloud of the surrounding space at high resolution for a wide field-of-view. This is solved, again, by the use of multiple lasers (4 to 32 channels) to create a multi-beam arrayed configuration that simultaneously detects multiple points in space.

So while the need for multiple cheap high performance lasers is clear, today's semiconductor laser is still primarily used as a single filament chip that is integrated using micro-optic packaging techniques into an optical sub-assembly. Several key optical characteristics such as optical power, electrical efficiency, and spectral purity must be met by the laser filament to achieve the required optical system performance.

There are three main challenges to integrating multiple filament based lasers on the same chip:

1. Thermal and electrical isolation between filaments - Optical power and control (Efficiency)

2. Wavelength registration and spectral purity - Spectral performance (Color and quality)

3. Optical performance guarantee for all filaments given design choice and manufacturing variations and defects - Yield (Cost)

The laser design and topologies must address the relevant performance and yield detractors noted above. The solutions must also be compatible with state-of-the-art laser production capabilities and production controls. Based on our assessment, several architectures for chip-scale integration of laser sources are possible. The options can be divided according to the type and functionality associated with each filament:

1. Type A: All filaments ON (Fig. 1)

- Filaments spaced physically apart on the chip to reduce thermal and electrical crosstalk

- Laser array with each filament providing laser power at same or varying wavelength

- Spectral yield is high only for certain design choices

- Yield lower than individual lasers due to increased susceptibility to defect density

- Savings come from reduced packaging cost of array compared to individual lasers

2. Type B: Only one filament ON (Fig. 2)

- Filaments are spaced physically close on the chip but have different characteristics

- All lasers must work, but the user chooses any single laser to be ON during real-time

- Smaller chip size makes it less susceptible to defect density

3. Type C: Filaments to improve test yield: (Fig. 3)

- Filaments are spaced close together but not all of filaments must meet specifications

- Extra filaments are created during production process to increase test yield per chip

- Yield improvements can address spectral or power related fallout

4. Type D: Spare filaments for redundancy (Fig. 4)

- Filaments used for redundancy reasons (over lifetime, or to improve yield at product test)

- An extra / backup laser filament could be made available for every primary laser

- Redundancy feature can apply to all previous architectures

In summary, with improvements in design and manufacturing controls, multi-filament laser sources coupled with chip-scale packaging techniques are interesting architecture choices for optical communication and sensing applications. Below are several pictures of such lasers developed at NeoPhotonics.

Disclaimer

NeoPhotonics Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 04:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEOPHOTONICS CORP
02/27NEOPHOTONICS : Multi-filament Lasers for SiPho Transceivers
PU
02/27NEOPHOTONICS : 85 Gbaud Silicon Photonics Modulators
PU
02/27NEOPHOTONICS : to Demonstrate New Technologies for Next Generation Telecom and D..
PR
02/27NEOPHOTONICS : Towards High-Performance Silicon Photonics Tunable Lasers
PU
02/27NEOPHOTONICS : Laser Frequency Requirements for 64Gbaud Coherent Systems
PU
02/26NEOPHOTONICS : Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers for 64Gbaud 16-64QAM
PU
02/26NEOPHOTONICS : 600G and Above – Component Requirements
PU
02/26NEOPHOTONICS : Announces General Availability of Ultra-Compact MEMS Based Variab..
PU
02/26NEOPHOTONICS : Announces General Availabity of Ultra-Compact MEMS Based Variable..
PR
02/25NEOPHOTONICS : Understand the Phase Error in Silicon AWGs
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 322 M
EBIT 2018 -19,0 M
Net income 2018 -42,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 368 M
Chart NEOPHOTONICS CORP
Duration : Period :
NeoPhotonics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOPHOTONICS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Storrs Jenks Timothy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Yue Cheung Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Eby Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Bandel L. Carano Independent Director
Michael J. Sophie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOPHOTONICS CORP23.46%368
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%14 302
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS22.93%14 277
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.31.12%9 043
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%8 533
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION54.38%6 805
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.