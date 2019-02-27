NeoPhotonics : Multi-filament Lasers for SiPho Transceivers

By Milind Gokhale, Ph.D. on February 28, 2019 | Leave a Comment

Semiconductor laser chips with a single laser filament or laser stripe are critical light sources for high speed communication and sensing applications. Is it time to re-imagine a new class of semiconductor laser chips with multiple laser filaments on a single chip? While the idea of integrating multiple laser sources on one chip is not new, several new applications coupled with the maturing laser production technologies make the multi-filament laser an interesting option to consider. In this blog article, we explore the topology, benefits and challenges of integrating multi-filament lasers on a single chip.

First, let's a look at the need for multiple lasers in optical communication and sensing applications. The increase in communication bandwidth requirements in mega-scale datacenters has pushed optical data rates from 100G to beyond 400G. So far the improvement in bandwidth has relied on an increase in channel count, coding complexity and baud rate. Popular transceiver implementations such as CWDM4, PSM4 and PAM4 require multiple lasers signaling data at single or multiple wavelengths. New architectures based on co-packaged optics with Ethernet switches require an even greater number (> 128) of laser sources to be coupled to Silicon Photonics based transceiver chips. For automotive LIDAR applications, the range and velocity measuring sensor must rapidly scan and create a 3D point cloud of the surrounding space at high resolution for a wide field-of-view. This is solved, again, by the use of multiple lasers (4 to 32 channels) to create a multi-beam arrayed configuration that simultaneously detects multiple points in space.

So while the need for multiple cheap high performance lasers is clear, today's semiconductor laser is still primarily used as a single filament chip that is integrated using micro-optic packaging techniques into an optical sub-assembly. Several key optical characteristics such as optical power, electrical efficiency, and spectral purity must be met by the laser filament to achieve the required optical system performance.

There are three main challenges to integrating multiple filament based lasers on the same chip:

1. Thermal and electrical isolation between filaments - Optical power and control (Efficiency)

2. Wavelength registration and spectral purity - Spectral performance (Color and quality)

3. Optical performance guarantee for all filaments given design choice and manufacturing variations and defects - Yield (Cost)

The laser design and topologies must address the relevant performance and yield detractors noted above. The solutions must also be compatible with state-of-the-art laser production capabilities and production controls. Based on our assessment, several architectures for chip-scale integration of laser sources are possible. The options can be divided according to the type and functionality associated with each filament:

1. Type A: All filaments ON (Fig. 1)

- Filaments spaced physically apart on the chip to reduce thermal and electrical crosstalk

- Laser array with each filament providing laser power at same or varying wavelength

- Spectral yield is high only for certain design choices

- Yield lower than individual lasers due to increased susceptibility to defect density

- Savings come from reduced packaging cost of array compared to individual lasers

2. Type B: Only one filament ON (Fig. 2)

- Filaments are spaced physically close on the chip but have different characteristics

- All lasers must work, but the user chooses any single laser to be ON during real-time

- Smaller chip size makes it less susceptible to defect density

3. Type C: Filaments to improve test yield: (Fig. 3)

- Filaments are spaced close together but not all of filaments must meet specifications

- Extra filaments are created during production process to increase test yield per chip

- Yield improvements can address spectral or power related fallout

4. Type D: Spare filaments for redundancy (Fig. 4)

- Filaments used for redundancy reasons (over lifetime, or to improve yield at product test)

- An extra / backup laser filament could be made available for every primary laser

- Redundancy feature can apply to all previous architectures

In summary, with improvements in design and manufacturing controls, multi-filament laser sources coupled with chip-scale packaging techniques are interesting architecture choices for optical communication and sensing applications. Below are several pictures of such lasers developed at NeoPhotonics.