NeoPhotonics : Towards High-Performance Silicon Photonics Tunable Lasers

By Yongkang Gao Ph.D. on February 27, 2019

Tunable lasers are one of the key enabling components for coherent optical communications. At OFC 2019, San Diego, we will give an oral presentation entitled 'High-Performance Hybrid-Integrated Silicon Photonic Tunable Laser' (Wednesday, March 6, Paper W4E.5, 5:45 pm). This presentation discusses how we applied silicon photonics technology to tunable lasers to meet the challenging requirements of next-generation coherent optics.

In recent years, external-cavity tunable lasers using silicon photonics technology have attracted considerable interest due to the potential low-cost fabrication in CMOS foundries, borrowed from the microelectronics industry. Also, their integration/co-packaging with silicon photonic Coherent Optical Subassembly (COSA), which is currently a more mature and commercially available technology, can complete the last piece of puzzle to build a total silicon photonics solution for future low-cost and small form factor coherent modules.

While silicon photonic lasers can be a cost- and space-efficient solution, their commercialization has not been successful due to a few limitations. First, silicon photonics devices suffer from large on/off-chip optical coupling loss. The resultant laser output power is not sufficient to compensate for the large coherent modulator and modulation loss. Secondly, the propagation loss of silicon waveguide is much greater than free-space optical components and other material systems such as silica or silicon nitride. This prevents the use of long external cavities to generate more 'pure' and lower noise laser light, which is a key enabler for high-order modulation formats to carry more information. Thirdly, silicon material is very sensitive to the thermal disturbances, for example, from package temperature changes or gain medium current changes. As a result, it is very challenging to build a silicon photonic tunable laser with accurate frequency control down to 1 GHz level for commercial applications.

In this OFC presentation, we will demonstrate a silicon photonic tunable laser for high-speed coherent applications. Through the optimized silicon photonic chip design and the integration of an in-house high-power semiconductor optical amplifier (SOA), we have achieved a high laser output power of 140 mW. This is, to the best of our knowledge, the highest output power reported for silicon photonic tunable laser. The integrated SOA also allows long external cavity designs to reduce the laser linewidth down to a few tens of kHz, while still achieving high output power. Such high power and very 'pure' laser light are highly-desirable as we move towards 400G and beyond using higher-order modulation formats. Furthermore, we have developed an integrated on-chip sensor technology for the silicon photonic chip. The integrated sensors and associated control algorithms enable continuous and precise frequency tuning and control. This demonstrated superior performance, together with the firmware, electronics, and packaging processes leveraged from our mature laser products, shows great promise for the commercialization of silicon photonic tunable lasers.