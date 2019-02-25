Log in
NeoPhotonics : Understand the Phase Error in Silicon AWGs

02/25/2019 | 09:28pm EST

By Jian Wang, Ph.D. on February 26, 2019 | Leave a Comment

On Monday, March 4 at 8:15 am, I will present a paper on the estimation of phase error in Silicon based AWGs at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition. Arrayed waveguide gratings (AWGs) are integrated solutions for optical (de)multiplexers in wavelength division multiplexed (WDM) systems. AWGs have been demonstrated in multiple platforms, such as silica, InP, silicon and etc, among which silica AWGs currently dominate the market share due to its ultra-low loss, low crosstalk, and easy implementation of athermalization.

Silicon photonics (Sipho) CWDM4 and LWDM4 transceivers have been demonstrated and deployed in data centers. However, in these transceivers the(de)multiplexers are still silica AWGs, whereas Si AWGs are not yet ready to be integrated due to its performance and yield challenges. Nevertheless, the hybrid integration may limit further reduction on chip size and packaging cost.

The fundamental operational principle of AWGs is based on multiple-path interference, the performance of which is highly phase sensitive. Compared to PLC and InP AWGs, Si AWGs have much higher index contrast and thus much smaller waveguide dimensions, making them more vulnerable to phase error associated with sidewall roughness. Optical lithography is one critical process in micro-photonic device fabrication, in which the optics, chemicals and processes could all affect the sidewall roughness of optical waveguides. Consequently, it determines the level of light scattering and optical path length variation, or phase error, in the waveguides, and in turn influences the performance of photonic circuitries.

Although active, in-line phase error correction using heaters has been demonstrated, not much work have been done to investigate the sources of phase error in Si AWGs. Here we try to bridge this gap: we compare AWGs fabricated using two lithography resolutions (we distinguish them by the wavelengths of light sources, e.g. 193 nm and 248 nm), and we have also segregated phase error into two categories. One category is associated with processes, i.e., the correlation between Si AWG performance and sidewall roughness owing to optical lithography resolution, and the second one is associated with design, or the intrinsic phase error.

Statistical AWG test data shows a substantial performance improvement in the 193-nm wafer over the 248nm wafer: 193nm AWGs have better IL, narrower passband widths, lower crosstalk and smaller center wavelength deviation. Thus finer lithography resolution could produce smoother sidewall and thus reduce phase error; however, the moderate improvement on crosstalk in the 193-nm wafer indicates possible existence of other sources of phase error, in addition to the sidewall roughness. By experimentally investigating the phase distribution in the waveguide phasar array, we found that the asymmetric component of the phase error is attributed to random phase error associated with sidewall roughness, while the symmetric component is believed attributed to systematic phase error intrinsic in the design. This latter is not easy to calculate at the design stage since it requires a huge amount of computation resource. We estimate that the total crosstalk could be suppressed to -30 dB after phase error correction. This will lead to substantial performance improvement of Si AWGs.

With this major step of understanding the sources of phase error in Si AWGs, we expect that Si AWGs could achieve performance comparable to silica AWG in low-channel-count WDM applications. This may lead to fully integrated and scalable Sipho optical engines for CWDM4 and LWDM4 transceivers.

Disclaimer

NeoPhotonics Corporation published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 02:27:07 UTC
