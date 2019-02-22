NeoPhotonics : Using Tunable Filters in Multicast Switches

By Ilya Vorobeichik, Ph.D. on February 22, 2019 | Leave a Comment

Multicast switches ( MCS ) are reconfigurable ADD/DROP wavelength management devices which are widely deployed today in metro and long-haul telecommunication networks around the world. Adding tunable filter array functionality to the multi-cast switch is another step in enabling cost effective ADD/DROP devices for CDC ROADM networks

The adoption of coherent digital optical transmission technology in optical networks was the enabling factor for the use of multicast switches. The reason is because coherent technology deployed at 100Gbs rates allowed for the removal of wavelength filtering from the ADD/DROP devices. . The reason for this simplification is based on the fact that coherent optics beats the received signal with a local oscillator (LO) signal. This LO signal can be tuned to a desired wavelength and can 'reject' other unfiltered wavelengths. In essence, the receiver itself has the filtering functionality, thus enabling the removal of this functionality from the ADD/DROP device.

This simplification allowed a cost-effective way to enable more complex ADD/DROP functionality. Even though multicast switches do not filter wavelengths, they are much more advanced devices (as compared to AWG-based ADD/DROP) because MCSs can switch optical signals between multiple ports. This feature is needed in order to create a fully non-blocking optical layer: any wavelength can be routed to and from any degree at an optical network node, without any contention. This property of the network is thus called colorless, directionless and contention-less (CDC) ROADM (reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer). CDC ROADM is, in turn, the technology which enables SDN : software-defined networks. Such networks offer maximum flexibility and re-configurability to the network operator, enabling the network to be adaptive and software configurable, thus significantly reducing the operating costs.

The lack of need to filter dropped wavelengths is still an advantage of coherent transmission technology today, even as the transmission speeds keep on increasing (both via higher baud-rates and via higher order modulation formats). However, it is the ADD side of the ADD/DROP devices which starts to present challenges with this lack of filtering. As the modulation order formats get more and more complex, the modulation loss is also increasing. In addition, as the modulation speed keeps on increasing, the amount of frequency content which can pass through a limited-bandwidth optical transmitter is reduced, which can in turn increase the modulation loss. This is driving the need to amplify the transmitter signal before it is added to the network. Any time optical amplification is introduced, optical noise is an undesired byproduct of such amplification. The optical signal is narrow (i.e., transmitting in narrow band of the spectrum), but the noise is wide-band: it is present across a much wider spectral range. When multiple amplified transmitter signals are added to one fiber, an ADD device which doesn't filter wavelengths will add not only the signals but also the out-of-band noise of each added signal. Such noise addition negatively affects the transmission distance of optical networks.

In order to mitigate this noise addition issue, the wavelength filtering functionality is re-introduced to CDC ROADM networks on the ADD side. There are two ways to implement this filtering functionality: in a transceiver module or on a line-card (as it is most commonly done today) or in an ADD device itself (by introducing a tunable filter array to the ADD MCS, or using an LCOS-based NxM WSS device which also filters wavelengths).

Implementing tunable optical filter (TOF) functionality in the ADD device can offer several advantages over the transceiver implementation. One of the advantages is related to the challenges in making high-speed coherent transceivers in very small form factors such as QSFP-DD. There is simply not enough room inside the QSFP-DD module to implement the additional filtering functionality. If such transceivers are used for point-to-point applications based on AWG ADD/DROP, then there is no need to add a tunable filter to such transceiver. However, if the desire is to use the same transceiver in ROADM networks, then MCS+TOF solution enables that. The second advantage is related to the cost effectiveness of PLC technology, which enables an array of TOF on the same chip. Similarly to PLC-based VOA array used in products like VMUX (which is much more cost-effective relative to multiple discrete MEM-based VOAs), the PLC-based tunable filter array is more cost effective when compared to multiple discrete MEM-based TOFs.

In summary, adding tunable filter array functionality to the multi-cast switch is another step in enabling cost effective ADD/DROP devices for CDC ROADM networks which uses small form factor pluggable modules such as DD-QSFP or OSFP. This should enable a low-cost next-gen coherent transceivers without internal optical amplifier and discrete TOF.