Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NeoPhotonics Corp    NPTN

NEOPHOTONICS CORP (NPTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NeoPhotonics : Why 80km Links Need Coherent Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 08:54pm EST

By Winston Way, Ph.D. on January 23, 2019 | Leave a Comment

A significant portion of data center interconnections (DCIs) and telecom router-to-router interconnections rely on simple ZR or 80km transceivers. The former is mostly based on 100Gbps per 100GHz ITU-T window C-band DWDM transceivers, while the latter is mostly 10G or 100G grey wavelength transceivers. In DWDM links, the laser wavelength is fixed to a specified grid, so that with MUX and DMUX 80 or more wavelength channels can be transported through a single fiber. Grey wavelengths are not fixed to a grid and can be anywhere in the C-Band, limiting capacity to one channel per fiber. DCI links tend to use DWDM because they have to utilize the optical fiber bandwidth as much as possible due to the extremely high-volume traffic between data centers.

Another emerging 80km market is the multi-system-operator (MSO) or the CATV optical access networks. This need emerges because MSOs are running out of their access optical fibers and they need a transmission technology which would allow them to grow to a very large capacity by using the remaining fibers. For this reason they need to use DWDM wavelengths to pack more channels in a single fiber.

The majority of the 10G transceivers on 80km links will be replaced by 100G or 400G transceivers in the coming years. For that to happen, there are two modulation techniques to enable 80km 100G transceivers: (1) 50G PAM4 with two wavelengths in a 100G transceiver, and (2) Coherent 100G dual-polarization quadrature-phase-shifted-keying (DP-QPSK). Generally speaking, PAM4 solutions are a low-cost solution but require active optical dispersion compensation (which could be a big headache as well as extra expense to data center operators) and extra optical amplification to compensate for the dispersion compensators. By contrast, Coherent approaches do not need any dispersion compensation and the price is coming down rapidly, especially when the same hardware can be configured to upgrade the transmission data rate per wavelength from 100G to 200G (by using DP-16QAM modulation).

When 400G per wavelength is needed in a DCI network within a 100GHz ITU-T window, coherent technology is the only cost-effective solution, because it will not be feasible for PAM4 to achieve the same high spectral efficiency of 4 bit/sec/Hz.

On the standards front, many standards organizations are adopting coherent technology for 80km transmission. The Optical Inter-networking Forum (OIF) will adopt coherent DP-16QAM modulation at ~60Gbaud (400G per wavelength) in an implementation agreement on 400ZR. This is initially for DCI applications with a transmission distance of 80+km, and vendors may come up with various derivatives for longer transmission distances. Separately, Cablelabs has published a specification document for 100G DP-QPSK coherent transmission over a distance of 80km aimed at MSO applications. In addition, IEEE802.3ct is in the process of adopting coherent technologies for 100G and 400G per wavelength transmissions over 80km.

As data rates increase from 100G to 400G and capacity requirements per fiber are driven by DCI needs, and assisted by volume driven cost reductions in coherent optics and in coherent DSPs, we expect coherent transmission to be the technology of choice for 80km links.

Disclaimer

NeoPhotonics Corporation published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 01:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEOPHOTONICS CORP
08:54pNEOPHOTONICS : Why 80km Links Need Coherent Technology
PU
01/18100G/LAMBDA PAM4 : Benefits of Integrated Drivers
PU
01/14NEOPHOTONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associa..
AQ
01/14NEOPHOTONICS : Announces Preliminary Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter
BU
2018Optical parts maker II-VI eyes 5G, driverless cars with Finisar buy
RE
2018NEOPHOTONICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
2018NEOPHOTONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
2018NEOPHOTONICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018NEOPHOTONICS : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018NEOPHOTONICS : to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 Third Quarter Financial R..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 322 M
EBIT 2018 -19,3 M
Net income 2018 -42,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 315 M
Chart NEOPHOTONICS CORP
Duration : Period :
NeoPhotonics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOPHOTONICS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Storrs Jenks Timothy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Yue Cheung Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Eby Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Bandel L. Carano Independent Director
Michael J. Sophie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOPHOTONICS CORP5.56%315
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%12 470
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS2.81%12 232
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.-7.69%6 274
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION0.64%4 436
GLOBALWAFERS CO LTD--.--%3 808
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.