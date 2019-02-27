NeoPhotonics : to Demonstrate New Technologies for Next Generation Telecom and Data Center Networks At OFC

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced it will demonstrate for customers several of its new technologies, including a Silicon Photonics based 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, March 5th to 7th. Additionally, NeoPhotonics will demonstrate our Silicon Photonics based ultra-narrow linewidth Pico Tunable Laser and a single chip array of tunable optical filters, both of which can be integrated with other photonic integrated circuits or separately packaged. Finally, NeoPhotonics will demonstrate its new CFP2-DCO pluggable coherent module.

NeoPhotonics Class 40, 64 Gbaud, Silicon Photonics based COSA contains a coherent I/Q modulator and coherent receiver fabricated using Silicon Photonics and based on NeoPhotonics designs. This Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) is designed for low V-Pi, low insertion loss and a high extinction ratio and is co-packaged with drivers and trans-impedance amplifiers. The COSA is approximately half of the size of the current discrete component solution.





NeoPhotonics Silicon Photonics based Pico Tunable Laser utilizes the same unique, high performance external cavity architecture as its industry leading Micro-ITLA and just introduced Nano-ITLA product line, but with key optical elements integrated within a Silicon Photonics chip. The Pico-Laser is designed to exhibit comparable performance to the currently shipping Micro- and Nano-ITLAs, but in a form that will enable integration with other Silicon Photonics devices. The Pico Laser and COSA are well suited to support compact 400G pluggable modules such as OSFP and QSFP-DD.





NeoPhotonics new tunable optical filter array product is designed to complement the broad family of multi-cast switch products offered today by NeoPhotonics. The tunable optical filter array consists of 16 filters integrated on a single photonic chip. The array can be integrated into a larger module such as a Multi-Cast Switch or separately packaged. Implementing tunable optical filter functionality in an array form within the ADD/DROP device enables compact transceiver modules without filters to be used in CDC networks to reduce the overall cost of a coherent system.





Finally, NeoPhotonics will demonstrate a 100G CFP2-DCO coherent transceiver. The CFP2-DCO product is an important addition to NeoPhotonics' ClearLightTM digital coherent module platform, powered by our industry leading high performance optical components. It is designed for metro-access and 5G backhaul applications where both spectral efficiency and power efficiency are critical. As with our other platform products, this module is implemented without need for an EDFA amplifier, resulting in a superior OSNR and higher link performance.

"We are pleased to demonstrate our new Class 40, 64 Gbaud, Silicon Photonics COSA and our new Silicon Photonics based Pico Tunable Laser at OFC, showing that we have achieved the high performance for which our discrete components are known, but in this new highly integrated platform," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "In addition, we are pleased to enhance our Multi-cast switch product line with the addition of Tunable Filter Arrays, and to launch a CFP2-DCO module to our existing DCO module product family," continued Mr. Jenks.

NeoPhotonics will exhibit its suite of coherent components for 600G to a Terabit transmission at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition in San Diego in Booth 2923, March 5th to 7th, along with its broad family of products for high speed applications.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2000 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

