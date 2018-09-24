NeoPhotonics : to Showcase Lasers and Components for 400G EML and Silicon Photonics Based Data Center Links at the ECOC Exhibition

ROME, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications, today announced that it will showcase at the European Conference on Optical Communications in Rome, Italy its suite of lasers and analog ICs for uncooled, non-hermetic single laser 100G and 4 laser 400G links within data centers. The product suite includes Electro-Absorptively Modulated Lasers (EML) for 2 km PAM4 based links and high power CW laser sources for 0.5 and 2 km Silicon Photonics based links, along with the photodetectors, drivers and trans-impedance amplifiers required.

Demand for higher port density and lower cost per bit for optical connections inside the data center is driving a technology shift to single-laser (lambda) 100Gbps and 4-laser (lambda) 400Gbps using 4 level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4). EML based solutions are preferred for longer reach, higher performance applications, and NeoPhotonics 53 Gbaud family offers module designers a complete set of optical components with accompanying analog electronic chips designed to achieve high performance with low power consumption in small form factor applications. The 100G/400G Component Suite from NeoPhotonics includes:

53GBaud Uncooled CWDM4 EML , which includes the option for integration with NeoPhotonics' open drain driver. With an uncooled operating temperature range from 20 to 70C and the capability to operate reliably in "open-air" transceiver designs, thus eliminating hermetic enclosures, this EML is a preferred transmitter solution for PAM4 based FR4 2 km data center applications. Versions are also available at 1310 nm for DR1 and DR4 500 meter applications.

Versions are also available at 1310 nm for DR1 and DR4 500 meter applications.

53GBaud PIN photodetectors. The side illumination structure of the PIN PD enables a simple coplanar assembly with a mux/demux chip and TIA and is well suited for compact modules.

53GBaud Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA). With low noise and a typical power consumption of 60mA over a 3.3V rail, this TIA is well suited for receiver signal amplification for up to 10km transmission.

In addition, transceiver developers have also begun deployment of Silicon Photonics based transceivers for industry standard MSAs such as CWDM4, CLR4 and PSM-4, which has led to the need for custom, high power and non-hermetic laser sources to drive these transceivers. To support this emerging Silicon Photonics eco-system, NeoPhotonics has developed and qualified a line of high power, uncooled lasers and laser arrays for several industry leading Silicon Photonics transceiver manufacturers, as well as offering single and quad drivers for Silicon Photonics modulators:

High Power 40mW and 70mW non-Hermetic CW Laser Sources for Silicon Photonics based CWDM4 FR4 and 1310nm DR1 and DR4 Applications. These efficient, high power DFB lasers can operate up to 75 deg. C and have completed the non-hermetic testing compliant with the Telcordia GR-468-CORE, making them well suited for use in non-hermetic Silicon Photonics based small form factor pluggable modules.

53GBaud Quad MZM drivers for Silicon Photonics modulators. This quad driver has a high 3.5Vppd output per channel and a typical 2.2W low power consumption for all four channels designed for small form factor pluggable modules. This component is also available in single driver configurations for DR1 applications.

"Our complete suite of 53GBaud Linear Optical Components provides all needed optical components for single laser 100Gbps transmitters and receivers, scalable to 400Gbps transceivers with CWDM4 wavelengths," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "Furthermore, our uncooled, high power CW DFB lasers and laser arrays are critical elements for any 100G, 200G or 400G Silicon Photonics based transceiver. We are pleased to offer the lasers and critical analog electrical components for both next generation data center transceiver approaches," continued Mr. Jenks.

NeoPhotonics will exhibit its suite of components for high speed data center transceivers at the European Conference on Optical Communications Exhibition here at the Fiera Roma in Stand 426, September 24th to 26th, along with its broad family of products for high speed applications.

In addition, at 16:10 pm on Tuesday, September 25th Dr. Winston Way, NeoPhotonics' CTO Systems, will present a paper entitled "Next-Generation Coherent Pluggable Transceivers in a CDC ROADM Based Optical Network" at the ECOC 2018 Exhibition Market Focus session entitled: "Optical Network Agility/Software Defined Networks."

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2000 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

