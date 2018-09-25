Log in
Neopost : 2018 HALF-YEAR RESULTS AND SECOND QUARTER SALES

09/25/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

H1 2018: GOOD LEVEL OF SALES AND CASHFLOW GENERATION

  • 1.2% organic growth in Q2 2018 sales
  • H1 2018 sales down -0.4% on an organic basis
  • H1 2018 current EBIT margin down at 17.2% of sales
  • 18.1% growth in net attributable income to €60 million in H1 2018
  • H1 2018 cashflow after CAPEX of €55 million
  • Indications for full-year 2018 updated

Paris, September 25, 2018

Neopost, a global leader in digital communications, shipping and mail solutions, today announced its results for first-half 2018 (period ended July 31, 2018) and second-quarter sales. These financial statements were reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Neopost, commented: 'We delivered good organic growth in the second quarter, owing to an improved performance from our Enterprise Digital Solutions division, robust growth in rental revenue from our automated parcel lockers in Japan, and stable revenues for Mail Solutions in North America.

We therefore ended the first six months of the year with sales ahead of expectations. In addition, our continued efforts in developing the Shipping division weighed on our current EBIT margin. We are thus updating our indications for 2018. We now have a slightly better outlook in terms of annual sales, while our expected operating margin has been lowered. Neopost's financials are sound and we continue to generate high cashflow.'

Disclaimer

Neopost SA published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:03:08 UTC
