Neopost : changes its name to Quadient

09/23/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Neopost changes its name to Quadient

Unified brand and global organization
strengthen its focus on customers and the future

September 23, 2019

Paris, France – Neopost, a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it is changing its corporate business name to Quadient. The new branding strategy reflects the company’s dedication to helping clients better connect with their customers as interactions have become increasingly connected, personal and digital.

As customer expectations continuously evolve, customers expect immediacy and simplicity. To match this ‘always-on’ existence, building a strong connection with customers requires an experience that is personalized, readily-available, consistent, meaningful, convenient and secure—regardless of the channel. Unifying under a fresh and globally recognized brand reinforces the company’s drive for sustainable growth and continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions.

“In January 2019, we unveiled our new strategy aimed at growing our company and moving away from being a holding company to a focused, integrated organization,” said Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient. “It was critical to align our corporate brand platform with this new strategy, using a purpose-driven brand to help businesses leverage our entire portfolio of solutions to simplify and solidify interactions with their customers. This change comes at a defining moment in our company's history and is instrumental in unifying our global organization around a common aspirational brand.”

This change represents the realization of the new organization announced in January 2019. Quadient’s dedicated professionals better help businesses connect with customers across a growing number of channels by focusing on four key solutions: Customer Experience Management; Business Process Automation; Mail-related Solutions; and Parcel Locker Solutions. Quadient is committed to continuing to deliver a high-level of service to its customers, partners and vendors. 

Quadient is an inventive name addressing key elements driving customer connections today – starting from the moment a consumer first interacts with an organization to the moment they receive a product or service. Additionally, the company unveiled a new logo and new tagline, “Because connections matter”, that embodies the brand vision to be the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. Quadient has a proven track record for developing, deploying, and supporting dependable solutions.

The new brand identity will begin rollout on September 23, 2019.

  

 

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient, currently listed under the Neopost name in compartment A of Euronext Paris, belongs to the SBF 120 index.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com/connections.

 

Contact

Nathalie Labia
Quadient
Corporate Communications
n.labia@quadient.com
+33 1 55 69 63 44

Sandy Armstrong
Sterling Kilgore, Inc. for Quadient
sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com
+1 630-964-8500 x228

 

