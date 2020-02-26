Log in
Neos Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Health Care Conference

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on Neos’ website for 30 days. 

About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines utilizing its proprietary modified-release microparticle, drug delivery technology. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are the first three branded, approved products using the Company’s modified-release microparticle, drug delivery technology. In addition, Neos manufactures and markets its generic version of the branded product Tussionex®2, an extended-release oral suspension of hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING).  Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Neos Therapeutics
(972) 408-1389
reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe
Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
(212) 362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 66,7 M
EBIT 2019 -8,60 M
Net income 2019 -15,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,02x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 75,6 M
Chart NEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Neos Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,75  $
Last Close Price 1,52  $
Spread / Highest target 558%
Spread / Average Target 410%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. McLaughlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan L. Heller Chairman
Margaret Cabano Vice President-Operations
Richard I. Eisenstadt Chief Financial Officer
Bryant E. Fong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.66%76
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.03%381 112
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.13%287 430
MERCK AND COMPANY-11.74%204 366
NOVARTIS-5.57%201 414
PFIZER-11.51%187 773
