Neovacs : ANNOUNCES THAT THE POSITIVE RESULTS OF ITS PROOF OF CONCEPT IN ALLERGIES WITH IL-4 / IL-13 KINOID HAVE TRIGGERED THE FIRST PAYMENT OF THE ANR GRANT

Paris and Boston, July 9, 2019 – Neovacs – 7:30 am CEST - (Euronext Growth Paris : ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, has today announced having received a first payment within the grant awarded by the National Agency for Research (ANR) representing a total amount up to €702.000 , for its preclinical development program AllergyVacs, conducted in collaboration with Inserm and the Immunology and Allergy Department of Pasteur Institute1.

Neovacs’ proof of concept in allergies with its new IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid therapeutic vaccine was recently presented at two major scientific congresses (Antibodies and Complement 2019 & EAACI2 2019), with a strong interest manifested by the scientific and medical community. The study demonstrated in a representative allergic asthma model that a treatment with IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid enhanced the production of polyclonal antibodies, which neutralize the two targeted cytokines IL-4 and IL-13, both being development factors for allergic asthma, thus avoiding the occurrance of symptoms.

The submission of this preclinical results to be published in a scientific publication is actually ongoing.





About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company’s proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNα-Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr





1 Cf. Press Release published January 8 , 2019 https://bit.ly/2Jo65TO

2 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Annual Congress









