|
Neovacs : ORNANE program situation as of March, 27, 2019
03/27/2019 | 12:10pm EDT
Date d'émission des ORNANE Nombre d'ORNANE
Conversion des ORNANE
ORNANE en circulation Nombre d'actions créées
Suivi des ORNANE - Situation au 27 mars 2019
|
|
Tranche 1
|
|
|
|
[Tranche 2]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25/03/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Nombre
|
Actions créées
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27/03/2019
|
10
|
476 190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
476 190
|
Nombre d'actions en circulation au 27 mars 2019
|
|
118 626 051
Disclaimer
Neovacs SA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 16:09:07 UTC
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NEOVACS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
BUY
|Number of Analysts
|
1
|Average target price
|
0,90 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
271%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|NEOVACS
|19.46%
|29