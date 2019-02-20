



PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE

NEOVACS ANNOUNCES TWO APPOINTMENTS

TO ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Vincent Serra, PhD – Chief Scientific Officer

Valerie Salentey, Pharm D - Head of Regulatory Affairs





Paris & Boston, February 20th, 2019 - 07h30 CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases announces two appointments to its Executive Committee.





Vincent Serra, PhD is appointed Chief Scientific Officer.

With his wealth of biotech experience as CSO at Anosys, CEO at Wittycell, and his role at Pierre Fabre Pharmeceuticals as Head of External Research & Innovation, Vincent brings to Neovacs an entrepreneurial spirit and expertise in optimizing health product innovation lead times. Vincent takes over from Geraldine Grouard Vogel who has contributed to the development of the proprietary platform of Kinoids, including several highly promising preclinical projects, notably for allergies and type I diabetes.





Valerie Salentey, Pharm D, is appointed Head of Regulatory Affairs.

Valerie’s proven expertise in regulatory affairs and best clinical practice for developing biological products and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMP), was gained during her time at MSD France, Cytheris and Genethon. Her international experience in Europe, Switzerland and North America will be a major asset to Neovacs’ Phase III development of its therapeutic vaccine candidate IFNα Kinoid in lupus treatment. She succeeds Nathalie Pujol.





“We are delighted to welcome Valerie and Vincent at a such key turning point in the development of Neovacs. Their international experience, at an industrial and regulatory levels, is a major asset, as we will enter into the Phase III for our lead product IFNα Kinoid for lupus treatment, as well as further Kinoid technology for other indications with significant market potential.” announced Miguel Sieler, CEO of Neovacs.





About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company’s proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNα-Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr





