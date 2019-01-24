Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Neovacs    ALNEV   FR0004032746

NEOVACS (ALNEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Neovacs : to present full results from the Phase IIb IFNalpha Kinoid clinical study at the 13th International Lupus Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 11:45am EST

 PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE


NEOVACS TO PRESENT FULL RESULTS
FROM THE PHASE IIb IFNalpha KINOID CLINICAL STUDY
AT THE 13TH INTERNATIONAL LUPUS CONGRESS (LUPUS 2019)
5 - 9 APRIL, SAN FRANCISCO


Paris & Boston, January 24th, 2019 – 17:45 pm CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases announces that it has been selected to present the results of its Phase IIb IFNα Kinoid clinical study at the “13th International Lupus Congress (LUPUS 2019)”, to be held from 5th to 9th April in San Francisco.

Professor Frederic Houssiau, “Chairman of the study”, will present the full results which demonstrated:

  • An immune response achieved with 91% of patients treated with IFNα Kinoid together with statistically significant efficacy in reduction of interferon signature
  • A statistically significant clinical efficacy on the LLDAS score
  • The favorable safety profile of the treatment

Based on these results, Neovacs has launched the preparation of the Phase III clinical development program.


About Lupus
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or lupus erythematosus is a debilitating, chronic autoimmune disease whose etiology remains unknown. SLE is characterized by a loss of tolerance of self-antigens, with the production of autoantibodies, especially antinuclear antibodies that attack healthy tissues and cause inflammatory reactions in different parts of the body. The disease can affect multiple organs (skin, kidneys, joints, heart, lungs, central nervous system, etc.) and is characterized by heterogeneous clinical signs (skin rashes, arthritis, photosensitivity, nephritis, neurological disorders, anemia, thrombocytopenia, etc.), which vary from one person to another and change during the progression of the disease. Systemic lupus erythematosus affects mostly women.

About IFNα Kinoid

Neovacs anti-IFNα therapy consists of patient immunization using Interferon α (IFNα) kinoid (IFNα Kinoid). IFNα Kinoid is a heterocomplex consisting of an inactivated IFNα coupled to a T-helper stimulating carrier protein, Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH). IFN-K is emulsified with Montanide™ oily adjuvant that non-specifically stimulates cell-mediated immune (CMI) responses to antigens.
IFNα Kinoid elicits the production of neutralizing polyclonal antibodies directed against the excess IFNα, thus blocking its ability to activate the inflammatory cascade. The generation of polyclonal neutralizing antibodies against IFNα following the administration of IFNα Kinoid is relevant to diseases mediated by IFNα over-production, such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Dermatomyositis (DM), Type I Diabetes (T1D) and Sjögren’s Syndrome (SS).

About Neovacs
Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company’s proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNα-Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr


Contacts

NEOVACS – Corporate Communication & Investor Relations
Charlène Masson
+33 1 53 10 93 00
cmasson@neovacs.com

NEWCAP- Media
Annie-Florence Loyer
+33 1 44 71 00 12 / + 33 6 88 20 35 59
afloyer@newcap.fr
Léa Jacquin
+33 1 44 71 20 41 / +33 6 58 14 84 66
ljacquin@newcap.fr

ORPHEON FINANCE – Financial Communication and Investor Relations
James Palmer
+33 7 60 92 77 74
j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEOVACS
11:45aNEOVACS : to present full results from the Phase IIb IFNalpha Kinoid clinical st..
GL
01/08NEOVACS : Secures financing from the anr - the french national research agency -..
AQ
2018NEOVACS : and Centurion Pharma continue their collaboration in Lupus based on th..
AQ
2018NEOVACS : and Centurion Pharma continue their collaboration in Lupus based on th..
GL
2018NEOVACS : announces the patent filing in Europe and in the United States for its..
AQ
2018NEOVACS : announces the patent filing in Europe and in the United States for its..
AQ
2018NEOVACS : announces in vivo Proof of Concept success for its IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid..
GL
2018NEOVACS : Half-year 2018 financial results
AQ
2018NEOVACS : Announces the continuation of the development of its...
PU
2018NEOVACS : ANNOUNCES THE CONTINUATION OF THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS IFNalpha KINOID I..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -11,3 M
Net income 2018 -7,90 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 20,2 M
Chart NEOVACS
Duration : Period :
Neovacs Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOVACS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,13 €
Spread / Average Target 479%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Sieler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Jacques Bertrand Chairman
Géraldine Grouard-Vogel Chief Scientific Officer
Thérèse Croughs Chief Medical Officer
Daniel Zagury Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOVACS-4.24%23
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC8.57%25 232
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 672
LONZA GROUP9.34%20 847
INCYTE CORPORATION18.26%16 003
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.24.48%11 381
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.