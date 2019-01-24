PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE





NEOVACS TO PRESENT FULL RESULTS

FROM THE PHASE IIb IFNalpha KINOID CLINICAL STUDY

AT THE 13TH INTERNATIONAL LUPUS CONGRESS (LUPUS 2019)

5 - 9 APRIL, SAN FRANCISCO





Paris & Boston, January 24th, 2019 – 17:45 pm CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases announces that it has been selected to present the results of its Phase IIb IFNα Kinoid clinical study at the “13th International Lupus Congress (LUPUS 2019)”, to be held from 5th to 9th April in San Francisco.

Professor Frederic Houssiau, “Chairman of the study”, will present the full results which demonstrated:

An immune response achieved with 91% of patients treated with IFNα Kinoid together with statistically significant efficacy in reduction of interferon signature

A statistically significant clinical efficacy on the LLDAS score

The favorable safety profile of the treatment

Based on these results, Neovacs has launched the preparation of the Phase III clinical development program.





About Lupus

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or lupus erythematosus is a debilitating, chronic autoimmune disease whose etiology remains unknown. SLE is characterized by a loss of tolerance of self-antigens, with the production of autoantibodies, especially antinuclear antibodies that attack healthy tissues and cause inflammatory reactions in different parts of the body. The disease can affect multiple organs (skin, kidneys, joints, heart, lungs, central nervous system, etc.) and is characterized by heterogeneous clinical signs (skin rashes, arthritis, photosensitivity, nephritis, neurological disorders, anemia, thrombocytopenia, etc.), which vary from one person to another and change during the progression of the disease. Systemic lupus erythematosus affects mostly women.

About IFNα Kinoid

Neovacs anti-IFNα therapy consists of patient immunization using Interferon α (IFNα) kinoid (IFNα Kinoid). IFNα Kinoid is a heterocomplex consisting of an inactivated IFNα coupled to a T-helper stimulating carrier protein, Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH). IFN-K is emulsified with Montanide™ oily adjuvant that non-specifically stimulates cell-mediated immune (CMI) responses to antigens.

IFNα Kinoid elicits the production of neutralizing polyclonal antibodies directed against the excess IFNα, thus blocking its ability to activate the inflammatory cascade. The generation of polyclonal neutralizing antibodies against IFNα following the administration of IFNα Kinoid is relevant to diseases mediated by IFNα over-production, such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Dermatomyositis (DM), Type I Diabetes (T1D) and Sjögren’s Syndrome (SS).

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company’s proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNα-Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr





