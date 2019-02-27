Log in
NEOVASC INC

(NVCN)
Neovasc : to Present Corporate Overview at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

02/27/2019 | 04:31pm EST

NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSX:NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that Fred Colen, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY on February 27March 1, 2019.

Neovasc Presentation Details

Date: 

Friday, March 1

Time: 

9:00am Eastern Time

Webcast:

http://wsw.com/webcast/leerink32/nvcn

 

About Neovasc Inc.
Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States , Canada and Europe . For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neovasc-to-present-corporate-overview-at-the-8th-annual-svb-leerink-global-healthcare-conference-300803461.html

SOURCE Neovasc Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
