NEPI Rockcastle : Appointment of Alternate Director

APPOINTMENT OF ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

The Company announces that Mr Alan Keith Olivier has been appointed to act as an alternate director, being alternate to Mr Des de Beer, with effect from 30 March 2020.

Mr Olivier, CA(SA), is an experienced professional with strong expertise in the shipping industry, having joined Grindrod Limited Group ("Grindrod") in 1986, prior to its listing on the JSE Limited. He was appointed as an executive director of Grindrod in 1999, and remained in this position until 2017. Mr Olivier has held various positions within Grindrod during his career, including within the treasury function, serving as financial director, shipping chief executive and group chief executive of the listed entity. During 2014 to 2017 Mr. Olivier acted as chairman of Grindrod Bank. He has also served on the board of the UK P&I Club, one of the world's largest public indemnity shipping insurance mutuals, since 2000, and was appointed chairman in 2013, a position from which he retired in 2018.

