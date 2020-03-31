Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  NEPI Rockcastle plc    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/24
66.86 ZAR   +15.63%
04:16aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Appointment of Alternate Director
PU
03/19NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Dealings in Securities by an Associate of a Director of NEPI Rockcastle
PU
03/17NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Availability of 2019 Annual Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle : Appointment of Alternate Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:16am EDT

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

The Company announces that Mr Alan Keith Olivier has been appointed to act as an alternate director, being alternate to Mr Des de Beer, with effect from 30 March 2020.

Mr Olivier, CA(SA), is an experienced professional with strong expertise in the shipping industry, having joined Grindrod Limited Group ("Grindrod") in 1986, prior to its listing on the JSE Limited. He was appointed as an executive director of Grindrod in 1999, and remained in this position until 2017. Mr Olivier has held various positions within Grindrod during his career, including within the treasury function, serving as financial director, shipping chief executive and group chief executive of the listed entity. During 2014 to 2017 Mr. Olivier acted as chairman of Grindrod Bank. He has also served on the board of the UK P&I Club, one of the world's largest public indemnity shipping insurance mutuals, since 2000, and was appointed chairman in 2013, a position from which he retired in 2018.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Alex Morar

+ 40 21 232 1398

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27

11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31

20 563 6799

Media Relations

Brunswick Group

+44

20 7404 5959

+27

11 502 7300

nepirockcastle@brunswick.com

31 March 2020

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
04:16aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Appointment of Alternate Director
PU
03/19NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Dealings in Securities by an Associate of a Director of NEPI R..
PU
03/17NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Availability of 2019 Annual Report
PU
03/12NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Cash Payment in Respect of Fractional Entitlements
PU
03/05NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Dealings in Securities by an Associate of a Director of NEPI R..
PU
03/03ELECTION TO RECEIVE EITHER A CASH DI : Finalisation Announcement
PU
02/24NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Dealings in Securities by an Associate of a Director of NEPI R..
PU
02/21NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Notice to NEPI Rockcastle Shareholders in Respect of an Electi..
PU
02/21NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Circular to NEPI Rockcastle Shareholders in Respect of the Div..
PU
02/21NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Changes to the Composition of the Board of Directors and its C..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 473 M
EBIT 2020 504 M
Net income 2020 536 M
Debt 2020 2 342 M
Yield 2020 16,2%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 9,56x
EV / Sales2021 9,39x
Capitalization 2 177 M
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,42  €
Last Close Price 3,63  €
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 132%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandru Morar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Reinhardt Emslie Non-Executive Chairman
Mirela Florenta Covasa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marek Pawel Noetzel Executive Director
Desmond de Beer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC15.28%2 391
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.13%37 757
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.37%33 286
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.50%28 518
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.22%28 356
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.75%25 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group