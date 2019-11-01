NEPI Rockcastle : Dealings in Securities by Directors and Associates of Directors of NEPI Rockcastle

|
Name of director / person discharging managerial
|
Mirela Covasa
|
responsibilities and relationship to director/
|
|
person discharging managerial responsibilities and
|
|
reason for the notification:
|
|
Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:
|
Initial notification
|
Transaction date:
|
28 October 2019
|
Class of securities/description and type of the
|
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
|
financial instrument:
|
|
Number of securities/volume:
|
7 608
|
Price per security*:
|
ZAR 123.3589
|
Total value:
|
ZAR 938 514.51
|
Aggregated information:
|
N/A single transaction
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive
|
|
the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as
|
|
a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares
|
Place of the transaction:
|
Outside of a trading venue
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
|
|
Name of associate / person closely associated:
|
Groot Marico Limited
|
Name of director / person discharging managerial
|
Mirela Covasa, who has an indirect beneficial interest in
|
responsibilities and relationship to director/
|
Groot Marico Limited
|
person discharging managerial responsibilities and
|
|
reason for the notification:
|
|
Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:
|
Initial notification
|
Transaction date:
|
28 October 2019
|
Class of securities/description and type of the
|
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
|
financial instrument:
|
|
Number of securities/volume:
|
7 214
|
Price per security*:
|
ZAR 123.3589
|
Total value:
|
ZAR 889 911.10
|
Aggregated information:
|
N/A single transaction
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive
|
|
the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as
|
|
a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares
|
Place of the transaction:
|
Outside of a trading venue
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
|
|
Name of director / person discharging managerial
|
Andre van der Veer
|
responsibilities:
|
|
Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:
|
Initial notification
|
Transaction date:
|
28 October 2019
|
Class of securities/description and type of the
|
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
|
financial instrument:
|
|
Number of securities/volume:
|
4 124
|
Price per security*:
|
ZAR 123.3589
|
Total value:
|
ZAR 508 732.10
|
Aggregated information:
|
N/A single transaction
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive
|
|
the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as
|
|
a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares
|
Place of the transaction:
|
Outside of a trading venue
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
|