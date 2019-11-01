NEPI Rockcastle : Dealings in Securities by Directors and Associates of Directors of NEPI Rockcastle

Name of associate / person closely associated: Laurine van der Veer

Name of director / person discharging managerial Andre van der Veer, who is the husband of Laurine van der

responsibilities: Veer

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Initial notification

Transaction date: 28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume: 241

Price per security*: ZAR 123.3589

Total value: ZAR 29 729.49

Aggregated information: N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction: Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction: Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest: N/A

Name of associate / person closely associated: Juliette van der Veer

Name of director / person discharging managerial Andre van der Veer, who is the father of Juliette van der Veer

responsibilities:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Initial notification

Transaction date: 28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume: 31

Price per security*: ZAR 123.3589

Total value: ZAR 3 824.13

Aggregated information: N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction: Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction: Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest: N/A

Name of associate / person closely associated: Danielle van der Veer

Name of director / person discharging managerial Andre van der Veer, who is the father of Danielle van der

responsibilities: Veer

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Initial notification

Transaction date: 28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume: 31

Price per security*: ZAR 123.3589

Total value: ZAR 3 824.13

Aggregated information: N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction: Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction: Outside of a trading venue