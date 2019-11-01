Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  NEPI Rockcastle PLC    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle : Dealings in Securities by Directors and Associates of Directors of NEPI Rockcastle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 11:48am EDT

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

JSE and Euronext share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS AND ASSOCIATES OF DIRECTORS OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by a director and by associates of directors of the company under the JSE Listing Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe, pursuant to an election to receive the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as a return of capital.

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Alexandru Morar

responsibilities and relationship to director/ person

discharging managerial responsibilities and reason

for the notification:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

4 874

Price per security*:

ZAR 123.3589

Total value:

ZAR 601 251.28

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Name of associate / person closely associated:

CEMZ Holdings Limited

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Alexandru Morar, who has an indirect beneficial interest in

responsibilities and relationship to director/

CEMZ Holdings Limited

person discharging managerial responsibilities and

reason for the notification:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

16 946

Price per security*:

ZAR 123.3589

Total value:

ZAR 2 090 439.92

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Indirect beneficial

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Mirela Covasa

responsibilities and relationship to director/

person discharging managerial responsibilities and

reason for the notification:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

7 608

Price per security*:

ZAR 123.3589

Total value:

ZAR 938 514.51

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Name of associate / person closely associated:

Groot Marico Limited

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Mirela Covasa, who has an indirect beneficial interest in

responsibilities and relationship to director/

Groot Marico Limited

person discharging managerial responsibilities and

reason for the notification:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

7 214

Price per security*:

ZAR 123.3589

Total value:

ZAR 889 911.10

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Indirect beneficial

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Andre van der Veer

responsibilities:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

4 124

Price per security*:

ZAR 123.3589

Total value:

ZAR 508 732.10

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Name of associate / person closely associated:

Laurine van der Veer

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Andre van der Veer, who is the husband of Laurine van der

responsibilities:

Veer

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

241

Price per security*:

ZAR 123.3589

Total value:

ZAR 29 729.49

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

N/A

Name of associate / person closely associated:

Juliette van der Veer

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Andre van der Veer, who is the father of Juliette van der Veer

responsibilities:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

31

Price per security*:

ZAR 123.3589

Total value:

ZAR 3 824.13

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

N/A

Name of associate / person closely associated:

Danielle van der Veer

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Andre van der Veer, who is the father of Danielle van der

responsibilities:

Veer

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

28 October 2019

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

31

Price per security*:

ZAR 123.3589

Total value:

ZAR 3 824.13

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market receipt of shares in terms of an election to receive

the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as

a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

N/A

  • This is the price at which shares were issued in terms of the election and for Rand purposes assumes an exchange rate of EUR 1.00: ZAR16.5997.

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Mirela Covasa

+40

21 232 1398

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27

11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31

20 563 6685

Media Relations

+44

20 7404 5959

Brunswick Group

+27

11 502 73 00

nepirockcastle@brunswick.com

1 November 2019

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 15:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
11:48aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Dealings in Securities by Directors and Associates of Director..
PU
10/10NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Cash Payment in Respect of Fractional Entitlements
PU
08/23NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC : Slide show half-year results
CO
06/30NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC : Half-year report
CO
06/20NEPI ROCKCASTLE : lists on A2X
AQ
06/18NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Property investment, development group NEPI Rockcastle lists o..
AQ
06/18NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Property investment, development group NEPI Rockcastle lists o..
AQ
06/14NEPI ROCKCASTLE : FSCA clears group of NEPI Rockcastle fixes
AQ
06/11NEPI ROCKCASTLE : to list on A2X too
AQ
06/04NEPI ROCKCASTLE : EBRD backs NE Propertys latest 500m bond issue
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 395 M
EBIT 2019 379 M
Net income 2019 303 M
Debt 2019 2 095 M
Yield 2019 7,19%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 16,6x
Capitalization 4 573 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,65  €
Last Close Price 7,81  €
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandru Morar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Reinhardt Emslie Non-Executive Chairman
Mirela Florenta Covasa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marek Pawel Noetzel Executive Director
Desmond de Beer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC5 104
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED7.02%43 960
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.46%34 668
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.63%29 770
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.95%29 580
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.24.63%26 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group