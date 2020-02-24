Log in
NEPI Rockcastle : Dealings in Securities by an Associate of a Director of NEPI Rockcastle

02/24/2020 | 02:28pm EST

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("NEPI Rockcastle")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of NEPI Rockcastle under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.

Name of associate / person closely associated:

Delsa Investments Proprietary Limited ("Delsa")

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Desmond de Beer, who is a beneficiary of the

responsibilities and relationship to director/ person

Grove Trust, which owns 100% of Delsa

discharging managerial responsibilities and reason for the

notification:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

21 February 2020

Class of securities/description and type of the financial

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

100 000

Highest traded price per security on the market on the day

ZAR 126.38

Weighted average price per security:

ZAR 125.71

Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day

ZAR 120.36

Total value:

ZAR 12 571 000.00

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

On-market sale through the JSE

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Indirect beneficial

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Mirela Covasa

+40 21 232 1398

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27 11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31 20 563 6685

Media Relations

+44 20 7404 5959

Brunswick Group

+27 11 502 73 00

nepirockcastle@brunswick.com

24 February 2020

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 19:27:09 UTC
