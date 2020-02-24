NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("NEPI Rockcastle")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of NEPI Rockcastle under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.
Name of associate / person closely associated:
Delsa Investments Proprietary Limited ("Delsa")
Name of director / person discharging managerial
Desmond de Beer, who is a beneficiary of the
responsibilities and relationship to director/ person
Grove Trust, which owns 100% of Delsa
discharging managerial responsibilities and reason for the
notification:
Initial notification/amendment according to MAR:
Initial notification
Transaction date:
21 February 2020
Class of securities/description and type of the financial
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
instrument:
Number of securities/volume:
100 000
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day
ZAR 126.38
Weighted average price per security:
ZAR 125.71
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day
ZAR 120.36
Total value:
ZAR 12 571 000.00
Aggregated information:
N/A single transaction
Nature of transaction:
On-market sale through the JSE
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Indirect beneficial
For further information please contact:
NEPI Rockcastle plc
Mirela Covasa
+40 21 232 1398
JSE sponsor
Java Capital
+27 11 722 3050
Euronext Listing Agent
ING Bank
+31 20 563 6685
Media Relations
+44 20 7404 5959
Brunswick Group
+27 11 502 73 00
nepirockcastle@brunswick.com
24 February 2020
