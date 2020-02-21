NEPI Rockcastle : Notice to NEPI Rockcastle Shareholders in Respect of an Election to Receive Either a Cash Dividend or a Return of Capital

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the company")

CIRCULAR TO NEPI ROCKCASTLE SHAREHOLDERS IN RESPECT OF AN ELECTION TO RECEIVE EITHER A CASH DIVIDEND OR A RETURN OF CAPITAL

Shareholders are referred to the condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 released on SENS and Euronext Amsterdam on 20 February 2020 (the "results announcement"), wherein it was stated that the board of directors of NEPI Rockcastle had declared a distribution of 27.31 eurocents per share for the second half of 2019. The results announcement stated further that shareholders would be afforded the opportunity to elect to receive the distribution either in cash (the "cash dividend") or as an issue of fully-paid shares (the "return of capital"). The election is available in respect of all or part of a shareholder's shareholding as at Friday, 13 March 2020. A circular in this regard has been posted to shareholders today and is available on the company's website at https://nepirockcastle.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Circular-to-NEPI-Rockcastle- Shareholders-in-Respect-of-the-Dividend-for-the-Year-Ended-31-December-2019.pdf

Cash dividend

The cash dividend will be paid to shareholders unless a shareholder elects to receive a return of capital. Shareholders holding shares traded on the JSE will receive the cash dividend in South African Rand converted from Euro at an exchange rate to be announced on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ("reference price"). For NEPI Rockcastle shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam, the reference price will be converted to Euro at a ZAR:EUR conversion rate announced on Tuesday, 3 March 2020, before 11:00 South African time ("exchange rate").

The cash dividend will be paid out of the company's distributable profits.

Return of capital

The rationale for the return of capital is to offer shareholders the opportunity to increase their shareholding in NEPI Rockcastle and to retain flexibility with regard to the company's cash resources.

The number of NEPI Rockcastle shares to which a shareholder electing to receive the return of capital is entitled will be determined with reference to the ratio that 27.31 eurocents per share bears to a reference price. The reference price will be calculated based on the five-day volume weighted average traded price (less the cash dividend) of NEPI Rockcastle shares on the JSE, to be announced on Tuesday, 3 March 2020.

NEPI Rockcastle reserves the right to reduce the number of new NEPI Rockcastle shares issued to an electing shareholder in respect of the return of capital if the issue of such shareholder's full allocation of new NEPI Rockcastle shares would result in that shareholder (individually or together with any shareholders deemed to be acting in concert with such shareholder) having an interest in NEPI Rockcastle shares that would ordinarily require the shareholder (or group of shareholders) to make a mandatory takeover offer pursuant to any applicable takeover, capital market or equivalent legislation. In such circumstances, the shareholder will receive the balance of their entitlement as a cash dividend. The company further reserves the right to reduce the number of new NEPI Rockcastle shares issued to electing shareholders in terms of the return of capital, on a pro rata basis. In such circumstance, shareholders will receive the balance of their final dividend (net of withholding tax), in cash.

The allocation of new NEPI Rockcastle shares will be such that shareholders who elect to receive the return of capital will not be allocated a fraction of a new NEPI Rockcastle share. Any entitlement to receive a fraction of a NEPI Rockcastle share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, with a cash payment ("cash payment")