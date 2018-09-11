Log in
NEPTUNE MARINE SERVICES LTD (NMS)

NEPTUNE MARINE SERVICES LTD (NMS)
Neptune Marine Services : Establishes Partnership with Local Subsea Service Company in Taiwan

09/11/2018 | 09:42am CEST

Neptune and Global Aqua have expertise in complementary areas and utilise that expertise to jointly undertake projects in support of the key phases of Offshore Windfarm Development including Site Investigation, Construction, Operation & Maintenance and in due course Decommissioning. Neptune and Global Aqua co-ordinate an integrated approach on projects to provide technical and commercial efficiencies for Clients.

Neptune Chief Executive Officer, Robin King commented: 'This partnership demonstrates the continuation of Neptune's strategy to provide our expertise to the renewables sector. Taiwan is a really exciting market with which to be involved and through our partnership with Global Aqua our Survey, ROV, Diving, Stabilisation and Asset Integrity Services are available to offer Clients a flexible, bespoke, cohesive and cost-effective project solution.'

- ENDS -

Further information:


Robin King James Hope
Chief Executive Officer Survey Manager Neptune Marine Services Ltd Neptune Marine Services Ltd (Singapore) P: +61 8 6242 2222 P: +65 6542 4143

Disclaimer

Neptune Marine Services Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:41:04 UTC
