Neptune Marine Services : Establishes Partnership with Subsea Service Company in Taiwan

Neptune has recently established a partnership with local Taiwanese subsea service company Global Aqua in Taiwan providing a range of services to support all aspects of Offshore Windfarm Development.

Neptune and Global Aqua have expertise in complementary areas and utilise that expertise to jointly undertake projects in support of the key phases of Offshore Windfarm Development including Site Investigation, Construction, Operation & Maintenance and in due course Decommissioning. Neptune and Global Aqua co-ordinate an integrated approach on projects to provide technical and commercial efficiencies for Clients.

Neptune Chief Executive Officer, Robin King commented: 'This partnership demonstrates the continuation of Neptune's strategy to provide our expertise to the renewables sector. Taiwan is a really exciting market with which to be involved and through our partnership with Global Aqua our Survey, ROV, Diving, Stabilisation and Asset Integrity Services are available to offer Clients a flexible, bespoke, cohesive and cost-effective project solution.'

