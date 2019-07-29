Log in
NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES-ORD

(NEPT)
Neptune Technologies & Bioressources : July 29 - Neptune to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Results Ended June 30, 2019

07/29/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

SOURCE: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Results

Ended June 30, 2019

Laval, Québec, CANADA - July 29, 2019- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), announces that it will be holding a conference call on August 14, 2019 at 8:30 AM (EDT) to discuss its first quarter results ended June 30, 2019.

The first quarter results press release will be issued on August 14, 2019 before the conference call.

Conference Call Details:

Date:Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time:8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Call:1 (888) 231-8191 (Canada and U.S.) 1 (647) 427-7450 (International)

Conference ID: 3696157

Webcast:A live audio webcast and presentation of the results can be accessed at: https://neptunecorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call's completion and until September 14, 2019. The replay can be accessed online in the Investors section of Neptune's website under Investor Events and Presentations. It is also under this section that you will find the archive of the webcast, along with its accompanying presentation.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Neptune's wholly owned subsidiary, 9354-7537 Québec Inc., is licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its 50,000-square-foot facility located in Sherbooke, Quebec. With the recent acquisition of SugarLeaf, the Company now has a U.S.-based hemp extract supply chain supported by a 24,000 square-foot facility located in North Carolina. Neptune and SugarLeaf combined bring decades of experience in the natural products sector to the legal cannabis and hemp industry. Leveraging its scientific and technological expertise, The Company as a whole focuses on the development of value-added and differentiated products for the Canadian, U.S. and global cannabis and hemp markets. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and of a variety of marine and seed oils. Its head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

Investor Information:

Media Requests:

Canada

United States

Pierre Boucher

Carolyn Capaccio / Jody Burfening

Sabrina Di Blasio

MaisonBrison

LHA

Neptune Wellness Solutions

1.514.731.0000

1.212.838.3777

514.258.8183

pierre@maisonbrison.com

ccapaccio@lhai.com /jburfening@lhai.com

s.diblasio@neptunecorp.com

2 of 2

Disclaimer

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 21:14:08 UTC
