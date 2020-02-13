Neptune Wellness : Investor Letter

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Dear Investors,

Since I first joined Neptune six months ago, we've quickly taken decisive action to make changes at all levels of the company, including addressing operational challenges, improving our B2B production capabilities and reassessing our customer relationships. We've changed and enhanced our management team with world-class hires and launched our B2C division at an unprecedented pace.

My vision for Neptune is a fully realized B2B extraction business working alongside a consumer model that will take advantage of changing consumer preferences and give us access to new markets in personal care, home care and beauty. I believe that this is not only the future of cannabis, nutrition and retail, but has the potential to be one of the most profitable segments of Neptune's future business.

It's also why I'm so optimistic about today's launch of our Forest Remedies Brand. Consumers in the United States can now purchase hemp-derived wellness products and our essential oil and aromatherapy line directly from www.forestremedies.com. The new line consists of ingestibles in softgel and extract forms, topical balms, massage oils and a pet soother. The initial essential oil line comprises six scents including a variety of blends that we developed in collaboration with our partner, International Flavors & Fragrances. Products will be priced at a 50% discount on average to the leading CBD brand in the United States, making our high-quality products accessible.

We are also utilizing some of our North Carolina extraction capacity to manufacture the products for the Forest Remedies brand. I look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months.

Canadian manufacturing

As discussed on this morning's conference call and press release, we've experienced delays with our Phase II expansion and Phase IIIa expansion. I remain firmly committed to developing our B2B extraction business, as our extraction expertise and production methods give us a competitive advantage in the market.

Our CO2 extraction equipment is operational 24/7 and we are actively fulfilling customer orders. For Phase II or our ethanol extraction, we've completed a successful test extraction and we will be commissioning other aspects of the system at room temperature in the coming days. It is crucial to our long-term product potential that we complete Phase II the right way, and in the past few months, we've taken steps to do just that. We've improved our storage capacity, modified the building to meet regulations and invested in training and staff to ensure the best quality products for our customers. Our new chill ethanol cooling agent is food grade and will better protect our machinery. The new cooling agent will be installed in the coming months. Until our cooling agent is installed, the process to produce distillates will be slightly longer, and our capacity will be dependent on demand.

Our Phase IIIa expansion has been put on hold, and we'll still pursue licensing with Health Canada, but won't commission the large equipment in the near term. We will look at other uses for the space including the opportunity to produce higher end and higher margin products.

Canada has experienced delays in the rollout of cannabis stores and these delays have impacted the whole market. We are looking at the long-term value of our client contracts and will find solutions suitable for both parties. We will also look at the opportunity to produce cannabis derivatives and other specialty product forms for the Canadian market. We are applying to sell cannabis products in Canada directly to licensed distributors and retailers. Upon receipt of the license amendment, we expect to launch cannabis products in Canada under the Forest Remedies™, Ocean Remedies™ and Neptune® brands.