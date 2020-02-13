Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.    NEPT   CA64079L1058

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

(NEPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Neptune Wellness : Investor Letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:44pm EST

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Dear Investors,

Since I first joined Neptune six months ago, we've quickly taken decisive action to make changes at all levels of the company, including addressing operational challenges, improving our B2B production capabilities and reassessing our customer relationships. We've changed and enhanced our management team with world-class hires and launched our B2C division at an unprecedented pace.

My vision for Neptune is a fully realized B2B extraction business working alongside a consumer model that will take advantage of changing consumer preferences and give us access to new markets in personal care, home care and beauty. I believe that this is not only the future of cannabis, nutrition and retail, but has the potential to be one of the most profitable segments of Neptune's future business.

It's also why I'm so optimistic about today's launch of our Forest Remedies Brand. Consumers in the United States can now purchase hemp-derived wellness products and our essential oil and aromatherapy line directly from www.forestremedies.com. The new line consists of ingestibles in softgel and extract forms, topical balms, massage oils and a pet soother. The initial essential oil line comprises six scents including a variety of blends that we developed in collaboration with our partner, International Flavors & Fragrances. Products will be priced at a 50% discount on average to the leading CBD brand in the United States, making our high-quality products accessible.

We are also utilizing some of our North Carolina extraction capacity to manufacture the products for the Forest Remedies brand. I look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months.

Canadian manufacturing

As discussed on this morning's conference call and press release, we've experienced delays with our Phase II expansion and Phase IIIa expansion. I remain firmly committed to developing our B2B extraction business, as our extraction expertise and production methods give us a competitive advantage in the market.

Our CO2 extraction equipment is operational 24/7 and we are actively fulfilling customer orders. For Phase II or our ethanol extraction, we've completed a successful test extraction and we will be commissioning other aspects of the system at room temperature in the coming days. It is crucial to our long-term product potential that we complete Phase II the right way, and in the past few months, we've taken steps to do just that. We've improved our storage capacity, modified the building to meet regulations and invested in training and staff to ensure the best quality products for our customers. Our new chill ethanol cooling agent is food grade and will better protect our machinery. The new cooling agent will be installed in the coming months. Until our cooling agent is installed, the process to produce distillates will be slightly longer, and our capacity will be dependent on demand.

Our Phase IIIa expansion has been put on hold, and we'll still pursue licensing with Health Canada, but won't commission the large equipment in the near term. We will look at other uses for the space including the opportunity to produce higher end and higher margin products.

Canada has experienced delays in the rollout of cannabis stores and these delays have impacted the whole market. We are looking at the long-term value of our client contracts and will find solutions suitable for both parties. We will also look at the opportunity to produce cannabis derivatives and other specialty product forms for the Canadian market. We are applying to sell cannabis products in Canada directly to licensed distributors and retailers. Upon receipt of the license amendment, we expect to launch cannabis products in Canada under the Forest Remedies™, Ocean Remedies™ and Neptune® brands.

At our Sherbrooke facility, we are requesting an amendment to our license issued by Health Canada to include additional packaging and warehousing areas. This will increase Neptune's capacity to provide turnkey solutions to our customers in formulation, purification, blending, manufacturing and packaging services. We will also have more flexibility to manufacture white label products including tinctures, vape pens, capsules, powders, teas and emulsions. As part of this initiative, we will also request additional warehousing space, including refrigerated storage, which will be a competitive advantage for our production.

B2C market

To support the launch of Forest Remedies in the United States, we'll undertake a full-scale marketing and public relations campaign with our strategic partner, American Media, and its media properties including In touch and US Weekly. American Media's portfolio of brands has a combined total circulation of 5.7+ million and reaches 53+ million readers each month.

We have also built a brand for our Omega-3 products, which will now be sold under the Ocean Remedies™ brand. We're planning further product launches under the Ocean Remedies™ brand for later this year. Other opportunities in the B2C market include a recent exclusive partnership to create 3D-printed dissolvable CBD- infused teas for drinks. The dissolvable functional food that can be printed in any shape, including logos, and infused with CBD oil.

We are also setting up our long-term corporate responsibility program to redefine health and wellness through social responsibility, sustainability and innovation for all generations. As part of our Forest Remedies launch, we've partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit environmental charity on a mission of global reforestation. With their help, we'll plant trees in North America, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. This aligns Forest Remedies' mission to rebuild the world's forests and create a more sustainable future through regenerative farming while making the highest quality, plant-based products accessible to consumers everywhere.

New hires

Our focused effort to expand our B2C offering has been supported by recent management team hires. We hired Eric Dodge as Senior Brand Manager, to oversee the growth of Forest Remedies and Neptune's other brands. Eric was recently Brand Manager of the Oral Care Innovation at Tom's of Maine, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive. We also hired Tyler Segel as Creative Manager for all of Neptune's brands. He was previously Creative Director for Factory North where he helped develop the Schmidt's Naturals brand.

We are recruiting world-class talent to bring forward our vision of a fully realized B2B extraction business and the development of consumer brands that can change the way cannabis is used and consumed. These recent hires demonstrate our commitment and exemplify our ability to attract top-tier talent who believe in our future. And we're just getting started.

Our CFO search is ongoing, but to deliver on our world-class talent promise, our CFO hire is key. As the market has changed, we've had to change the job requirements to manage both B2B and B2C channels. We are talking with several candidates and I look forward to making a hiring announcement soon.

The next milestone

Our management team's experience launching, commercializing and marketing wellness products sets us up for a successful launch of the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands. Despite a slightly slower than anticipated start on the production side, we are building the foundation for this company for many years to come. I am excited for what's next, especially the launch and significant market potential of the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands.

Regards,

Michael Cammarata

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS
04:44pNEPTUNE WELLNESS : Investor Letter
PU
11:42aNEPTUNE WELLNESS : Financial Statements Q3 2019-2020
PU
06:57aNEPTUNE WELLNESS : Feb 13 - Neptune Officially Launches the Forest Remedies&trad..
PU
06:47aNEPTUNE WELLNESS : Feb 13 - Neptune Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
PU
01/30NEPTUNE WELLNESS : to Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on Febr..
PR
2019NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC : . Opens the Market
AQ
2019NEPTUNE WELLNESS : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Results End..
PR
2019NEPTUNE WELLNESS : Signs an Extraction Agreement in the U.S. and Expands U.S. Sa..
PR
2019NEPTUNE WELLNESS : Achieves a Milestone with Completion of Phase II Expansion
PR
2019Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital C..
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 36,9 M
EBIT 2020 -48,9 M
Net income 2020 -59,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,10x
P/E ratio 2021 51,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,10x
Capitalization 268 M
Chart NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,92  CAD
Last Close Price 2,84  CAD
Spread / Highest target 252%
Spread / Average Target 179%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Cammarata Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Moretz Chairman
Etienne Villeneuve Head-Operations & Technical Services
Claudie Lauzon Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Graham Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.-16.76%202
CSL LIMITED18.12%100 545
BIOGEN INC.11.81%57 747
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%29 746
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-5.26%23 289
GRIFOLS3.40%21 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group