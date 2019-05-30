Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc    NEPT   CA64079L1058

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC

(NEPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neptune Wellness : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Results Ended March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:31am EDT

LAVAL, QC, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), announces that it will be holding a conference call on June 12, 2019 at 5:00 PM (EST) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end results ended March 31, 2019.

Logo: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (CNW Group/Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.)

The fourth quarter results press release will be issued on the same day at 4:00 PM (EST), after market close.

 

Conference Call Details:



Date:

Wednesday, June 12, 2019



Time:

5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time



Call:

1 (888) 231-8191 (Canada and U.S.)
1 (647) 427-7450 (International)



Webcast:

A live audio webcast and presentation of the results can be accessed at:
https://neptunecorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/

 

A replay of the call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion, until July 12, 2019. The replay can be accessed online in the Investors section of Neptune's website under Investor Events and Presentations. It is also under this section that you will find the archive of the webcast, along with its accompanying presentation.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.
Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Neptune's wholly owned subsidiary, 9354-7537 Québec Inc., is licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its 50,000-square-foot facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Neptune brings decades of experience in the natural products sector to the legal cannabis industry. Leveraging its scientific and technological expertise, Neptune focuses on the development of value-added and differentiated products for the Canadian and global cannabis markets. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and of a variety of marine and seed oils. Its head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-to-hold-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-end-results-ended-march-31-2019-300858801.html

SOURCE Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS
07:31aNEPTUNE WELLNESS : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal ..
PR
05/10NEPTUNE WELLNESS : Settles On Claims on Employment Contract By Former Chief Exec..
PR
05/09NEPTUNE WELLNESS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NEPT
AQ
05/09NEPTUNE WELLNESS : IIROC Trading Halt - NEPT
AQ
05/01NEPTUNE WELLNESS : to Present at May 2019 Conferences
PR
04/04NEPTUNE WELLNESS : to present at 2019 GMP Securities Cannabis Conference
PR
03/26NEPTUNE WELLNESS : Begins Commercial Production and Shipping of Cannabis Extract..
PR
03/25NEPTUNE WELLNESS : Receives Judgment On Claims By Former Chief Executive Officer
PR
02/13NEPTUNE WELLNESS : Announces Third Quarter Results
PR
01/29NEPTUNE WELLNESS : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Results for ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About