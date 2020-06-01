NervGen Pharma Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2020) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a biotech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Paul Brennan, NervGen's President & CEO, stated, "We continue to generate encouraging preclinical data to support our programs to bring life-changing hope to many people suffering from nerve damage, such as that experienced in spinal cord injury, or in neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis ("MS") and Alzheimer's disease ("AD"). As we have previously reported, we have been actively working to address the comments received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding our Investigational New Drug ("IND") application that we received during the quarter. We have engaged experts to review our preliminary preclinical data and as a result, we have refined our development program for NVG-291. Importantly, we have recently completed a private placement to fund the preclinical studies to address the FDA comments. We remain committed to our previous guidance that we intend to initiate our Phase 1 study in the fourth quarter of this year, Phase 2 trials in spinal cord injuries and MS in the second half of 2021, and to present preclinical data in Alzheimer's disease in 2021, subject to further impact by the COVID-19 pandemic on our suppliers' operations, FDA review and financing."

Mr. Brennan continued, "NervGen's core technology, NVG-291, targets a novel receptor called protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTPσ"). PTPσ is present in the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system and the receptor plays a key role when there is nerve damage. Preclinical testing has shown that inhibition of the PTPσ receptor promotes the regeneration of damaged nerves, increases plasticity and stimulates remyelination in animal models. Numerous peer-reviewed studies based on preclinical animal models have also shown functional benefits of PTPσ inhibition in models of spinal cord injury, MS, peripheral nerve injury and cardiac ischemia. Based on these exciting observations, we are focusing our development efforts towards the clinical development of NVG-291 for MS and spinal cord injuries, both sub-acute and chronic. At the same time, we are advancing our research for a solution for Alzheimer's disease. These three indications represent a significant market opportunity due to the high cost burden to the health care system and the dramatic impact on quality of life. We are also identifying additional therapeutic candidates for other medical conditions involving neurogenerative applications."

Operational Highlights for Q1 2020 and Subsequent

We appointed Bill Adams as our Chief Financial Officer.

In February 2020, we provided an update to our technology development plans for our lead product, NVG-291, following our review of the comments received from the FDA on our IND. We decided to delay the initiation of our Phase 1 clinical trial from the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2020 in order to obtain additional preclinical data required by the FDA. Although we believe it would have been possible to initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial in Q2 2020 on a restricted basis, we decided to delay the start of the trial in order to provide additional information in our IND application to allow for a broader scope of the Phase 1 clinical trial.

Subsequent to the end of Q1, in April 2020, we provided an update on our business in response to the COVID-19 global crisis and announced (i) the reduction or suspension of certain consulting contracts unless directly related to development programs or financing (ii) the departure of our Vice President, CMC (iii) a temporary reduction in compensation for certain executive officers and non-executive staff in exchange for a grant of stock options and (iv) working notice terminations for certain non-executive staff.

On May 20, 2020 we completed a non-brokered private placement of 1,806,827 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $1.25 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one Common Share in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant for gross proceeds of $2,258,534.

Financial Highlights

Cash and Investments: NervGen had cash and investments of $2.5 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $4.1 million as of December 31, 2019. The net cash burn for Q1 2020 from operating activities was approximately $1.7 million. This was partially offset by approximately $100,000 in net proceeds from the exercise of options during the quarter.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.1 million in the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to higher preclinical development, chemistry, manufacturing and control work, drug formulation development, and non-GMP and GMP manufacturing costs for NVG-291 incurred in 2019 that were not required again in Q1 2020. These costs were partially offset by higher salaries and stock-based compensation costs as we continued to add employees with the expertise required to leverage the broad potential application of our technology.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.9 million in the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a foreign exchange gain on our U.S. denominated assets which was partially offset by increased salaries, corporate communications, legal fees and investor relations activities related to becoming a public company.

Net Loss: For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net loss, which included $0.6 million of non-cash expenses, was $1.9 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted Common Share. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, net loss, which included $0.6 million of non-cash expenses, was $3.0 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted Common Share.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing drugs for the treatment of spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. NervGen's platform technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTPσ"), a neural receptor that impedes nerve repair. Inhibition of the PTPσ receptor has been shown to promote regeneration and remyelination of damaged nerves, as well as improvement of nerve function in animal models for various medical conditions.

