Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nesco Holdings, Inc.    NSCO

NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.

(NSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nesco : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

PLUMMER WILLIAM B

NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. [ NSCO ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

6714 POINTE INVERNESS

8/21/2019

WAY, SUITE 220

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FORT WAYNE, IN 46804

9/10/2019

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Stock Option

$6.98

8/21/2019

A

100000

(1)(2)

8/21/2029

Common

100000.0

$0

100000

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The Stock Option will vest in three equal, annual installments beginning on August 21, 2020.
  2. This amendment is being filed to correct the vesting terms originally reported.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

PLUMMER WILLIAM B

6714 POINTE INVERNESS WAY X SUITE 220

FORT WAYNE, IN 46804

Signatures

/s/ R. Todd Barrett, Attorney-in-fact

10/8/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Nesco Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 22:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.
06:01pNESCO : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/23NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/23NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Acquisition Of Truck Utilities, Inc.
PR
09/11NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/03NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. : To Present At The Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference And De..
PR
08/27NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09NESO HLDG : NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Ass..
AQ
08/09NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/09NESCO HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 280 M
EBIT 2019 59,0 M
Net income 2019 -2,00 M
Debt 2019 791 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,35x
P/E ratio 2020 0,02x
EV / Sales2019 3,81x
EV / Sales2020 3,20x
Capitalization 275 M
Chart NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nesco Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 5,54  $
Spread / Highest target 62,5%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Jacobson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Blackadar President
William B. Plummer Chairman
Kevin Kapelke Chief Operations Officer
Bruce Heinemann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.-43.97%275
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.34.55%7 055
BOC AVIATION LIMITED24.38%6 428
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION5.46%4 893
GRENKE6.33%4 021
GATX CORPORATION3.94%2 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group