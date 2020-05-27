Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Neste Oyj    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Neste Oyj : and Covestro join forces – renewable raw materials for plastics production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 08:28am EDT

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 27 May 2020 at 2:00 pm (EET)

Headlamp cover made from transparent polycarbonate (Photo: Covestro).

Neste and Covestro are starting a strategic cooperation in Europe to promote the use of sustainable raw materials in plastics production. Covestro will be supplied with material from renewable sources to replace a significant portion of the fossil raw materials used to date in the manufacture of polycarbonates. This type of a high-performance plastic is used, for example, in car headlamps, LED lights, electronic and medical devices and automotive glazing.

Over the short term, the collaboration aims to replace several thousand tons of fossil raw materials in the production of polycarbonates with raw materials produced with Neste's renewable hydrocarbons. Neste produces its renewable hydrocarbons entirely from renewable raw materials, such as waste and residue oils and fats. Thanks to being a drop-in replacement to commonly-used fossil feedstock in the polymers production, Neste's product is suitable for existing production infrastructures and enables customers like Covestro to produce more sustainable products with consistently high quality using their existing processes.

Promoting the use of sustainable materials

'The polymers and chemicals industries will play a major role in the circular economy and fight against climate change. That is why Neste is committed to supporting the industry forerunners like Covestro on their sustainability journey,' says Neste's President and CEO Peter Vanacker. 'Our collaboration enables Covestro to play a significant role in providing climate-friendlier raw materials to leading brands and help them reach their materials-related sustainability targets. With Covestro, the positive impact provided by Neste's renewable hydrocarbons is expanded beyond the field of polyolefins, showing the product's value and compatibility with more complex value chains.'

'With this collaboration we are emphasizing our intention to make our production more sustainable and to drive forward the change to a circular economy. Using alternative raw materials more intensively as we are doing is an important basis for this,' said Covestro´s CEO Dr. Markus Steilemann. 'We are fully committed to working with many partners to manage the transition to a circular economy, the great overall social project of the coming years and decades. To this end, we are also cooperating with upstream partners such as Neste to meet our own raw material requirements from renewable sources to an even greater extent. By transforming our production, we are helping important industrial sectors such as the automotive and electronics industries achieve greater sustainability and reduce the dependence on crude oil.'

In the future, both companies intend to expand the scope of their partnership, also with regard to other types of polymers. At the same time, they are inviting other stakeholders along the value chains to cooperate.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi
Vice President, Communications (act.)

More information:

Neste's media service, tel. +358 50 458 5076 / media@neste.com (weekdays between 8.30 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. EET)

Neste among the signatories of the European Plastics Pact
Neste's circular plastics solutions
Where next for plastic?

Covestro AG Communications, Dr. Frank Rothbarth, tel. +49 214 6009 2536, frank.rothbarth@covestro.com

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2019, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.8 billion. In 2020, Neste placed 3rd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com.

Covestro in brief

With sales of EUR 12.4 billion in 2019, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main industries served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 17,200 people (calculated as full-time equivalents) as of the end of 2019. For more information please see www.covestro.com.

Disclaimer

Neste Oyj published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 12:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NESTE OYJ
08:28aNESTE OYJ : and Covestro join forces – renewable raw materials for plastic..
PU
03:23aNESTE OYJ : MY Renewable Diesel available at more than 200 sales points in Swede..
PU
05/25NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala (disposal)
AQ
05/19NESTE OYJ : palm oil and PFAD traceability dashboards have been updated – ..
PU
05/19NESTE OYJ : brings MY Renewable Diesel to 51 new stations in Finland – the..
PU
05/19NESTE OYJ : Participate in Neste's sustainability survey by 7 June 2020
PU
05/19NESTE OYJ : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/18NESTE OYJ : Committees of Neste's Board of Directors
AQ
05/18NESTE OYJ : Decisions taken by Neste's Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/07NESTE OYJ : acquired Count Terminal Rotterdam to strengthen its growth strategy ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 10 717 M
EBIT 2020 1 429 M
Net income 2020 1 076 M
Finance 2020 362 M
Yield 2020 2,86%
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
EV / Sales2021 2,11x
Capitalization 27 535 M
Chart NESTE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Neste Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 35,42 €
Last Close Price 35,86 €
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Vanacker President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Jyrki Mikael Mäki-Kala CFO, Head-Information Technology & Strategy
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Willem Jan Antoon Schoeber Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTE OYJ15.60%30 248
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.08%194 117
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.94%111 801
BP PLC-34.28%77 007
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.95%67 968
PHILLIPS 66-29.12%34 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group