Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Neste Oyj    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Neste Oyj : delivers sustainable aviation fuel to San Francisco International Airport – first company to deliver it via pipeline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 11:24am EDT

Neste Corporation, Press Release, 7 July 2020 at 6 p.m. (EET)

Image: San Francisco International Airport

Neste, the world's largest producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced from waste and residue raw materials, has delivered its first batch of sustainable aviation fuel to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) via pipeline, where it will be used by major airlines committed to reducing carbon emissions.

Neste is the first company to deliver sustainable aviation fuel, under its brand name Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel ™, to SFO using existing multi-product pipeline infrastructure. The same pipelines are originally designed to carry fossil fuels and other oil products.

'This is a major milestone in our goal to make San Francisco International Airport a hub for the use of sustainable aviation fuel in our pursuit of carbon neutrality,' says SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. 'By focusing on the entire supply chain process, achievements like this one have the power to transform the landscape of our entire industry. I am grateful for our partnership with Neste to make this climate quantum leap a reality.'

'The aviation industry is essential for global business, generating growth and facilitating economic recovery. But if we are to address aviation-related emissions, we need to utilize all the available solutions. We are extremely happy to have partnered with San Francisco International Airport, a forerunner with a concrete emission reduction strategy, to address climate change and support them in achieving those climate targets,' says Thorsten Lange, Executive Vice President for Renewable Aviation at Neste.
'Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel is a sustainable aviation fuel that in neat form and over the lifecycle reduces GHG emissions up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuel. It can be easily delivered in a multi-product pipeline, which should become a standard process in the future,' Lange continues.

Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel can be used as a drop-in fuel with existing aircraft engines and airport infrastructure, requiring no extra investment. It is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue materials, like used cooking oil or animal fats.

In 2018, SFO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Neste and a group of eight airlines and fuel producers to expand the use of SAF at the airport. The agreement was the first of its kind to include fuel suppliers, airlines, and airport agencies in a collaborative effort to accelerate the global transition to SAF. The deal is part of SFO's five-year strategic plan of becoming a 'triple zero' campus, achieving not just carbon neutrality but also net zero energy and zero waste.

Neste Corporation

Minna Aila
SVP, Public Affairs, Sustainability, Communications and Brand Marketing

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 50 458 5076 / media@neste.com (weekdays between 8.30 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. EET). For US-based inquiries, please contact Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen, Communications Manager, Neste US, theodore.rolfvondenbaumen(at)neste.com or tel. +1 832 799 7029.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2019, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.8 billion. In 2020, Neste placed 3rd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more:neste.com

Disclaimer

Neste Oyj published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NESTE OYJ
11:24aNESTE OYJ : delivers sustainable aviation fuel to San Francisco International Ai..
PU
02:39aNESTE OYJ : opens Finland's first low-emission service station in Tuusula Housin..
PU
07/06NESTE OYJ : increases the use of wind power at its Finnish production sites to n..
PU
06/30NESTE, HERE AND PTV : Navigation Systems Do Not Always Suggest the CO2-Friendlie..
BU
06/30NESTE, HERE AND PTV : navigators do not always propose the CO2 friendliest route
PU
06/18NESTE OYJ : develops new solutions to decrease the use of crude oil and increase..
PU
06/17NESTE OYJ : and Jokey collaborate to develop the market for rigid packaging from..
PU
06/11Nokia names new finance chief in management revamp
RE
06/11Nokia names new finance chief in management revamp
RE
06/11Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 063 M 12 497 M 12 497 M
Net income 2020 1 055 M 1 191 M 1 191 M
Net cash 2020 410 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 27 573 M 31 181 M 31 149 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 620
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart NESTE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Neste Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 36,18 €
Last Close Price 35,91 €
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Vanacker President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Jyrki Mikael Mäki-Kala CFO, Head-Information Technology & Strategy
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Willem Jan Antoon Schoeber Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTE OYJ15.76%31 181
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.83%187 690
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD22.31%157 555
BP PLC-33.68%78 683
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.59%69 642
PTT-10.80%36 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group