Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Neste Oyj    NESTE   FI0009013296

NESTE OYJ

(NESTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Neste Oyj : invests in Sunfire, leading technology developer of high-temperature electrolysis and Power-to-X solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 04:13am EST

Neste, the world's leading provider of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and an expert in delivering drop-in renewable chemical solutions, has acquired a minority stake in the German cleantech company Sunfire GmbH. Sunfire is a leading developer of high-temperature electrolysis technology. The company's patented technology allows the production of renewable hydrogen as well as the direct conversion of water and CO2 into raw material for petrochemical products.

"Over the past decade, Neste has transformed itself from a regional oil refining company into a global leader in renewable and circular solutions through breakthrough innovation. As part of Neste's growth strategy, we continue to focus on innovation with the aim to develop the existing businesses and build new growth business platforms. One of these fields of innovation is Power-to-X," says Neste's President and CEO Peter Vanacker.

"The key technology in the Power-to-X platform is electrolysis. It enables the production of emission-free renewable hydrogen and conversion of CO2 into fuels, chemicals and materials. Thus it transforms a problem into a solution. Sunfire's highly efficient technology and world-class expertise in Power-to-X, together with our proven track record in commercializing new sustainable technologies, provides an excellent basis for further development of the Power-to-X solutions," Vanacker continues.

"Having the world's number one provider of renewable fuels at our side will strengthen our position as a leading supplier of Power-to-X solutions for green synthetic fuel and hydrogen production. The partnership with Neste is in line with our strategy to engage with the best companies in order to supply renewable energy to industrial value chains. Neste will provide Sunfire with excellent insight into renewable fuel markets and deep expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction," says Nils Aldag, Managing Director at Sunfire.

In addition to Neste's equity investment in Sunfire, both companies will work together to demonstrate the production of renewable hydrogen at Neste's refinery with Sunfire's high-temperature electrolyzer. The demonstration is an important milestone in the commercialization of Sunfire's technology and supports Neste in developing new sustainable solutions for Neste's current business and future growth.

Neste Corporation

Susanna Sieppi

Vice President, Communications (act.)

Further information: Lars Peter Lindfors, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Neste. Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 50 458 5076 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2019, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.8 billion. In 2020, Neste placed 3rd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more:neste.com

Sunfire in brief

Sunfire GmbH, founded in 2010, develops and produces high-temperature electrolysers (SOEC) and high-temperature fuel cells (SOFC) based on solid oxide cell technology. The company employs more than 170 people and is the world market leader for commercial SOEC. High-temperature electrolysis generates valuable hydrogen from steam powered by renewable electricity. The use of steam instead of liquid water for electrolysis significantly increases the efficiency of the process and is specifically well suited for industrial application where process heat is available. The technology holds promise to make the entire transport sector and many industrial processes, which today depend on oil, gas or coal, sustainable and CO2-neutral. Further information at www.sunfire.de

Disclaimer

Neste Oyj published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NESTE OYJ
04:13aNESTE OYJ : invests in Sunfire, leading technology developer of high-temperature..
PU
03/05Finnair steps up efforts to be carbon neutral by 2045
RE
03/05NESTE OYJ : and Finnair partner to reduce CO2 footprint of flying with sustainab..
PU
03/03NESTE OYJ : has published its Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy
AQ
02/27NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Lehmus (disposal)
AQ
02/21NESTE OYJ : reaches good results in CDPs' Forests and Water Security assessments
PU
02/21NESTE OYJ : and IKEA Finland to reduce the carbon footprint of home deliveries &..
PU
02/11NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Kopra (disposal)
AQ
02/10NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
02/10NESTE OYJ : renewable products helped customers to reduce climate emissions glob..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 14 155 M
EBIT 2020 1 750 M
Net income 2020 1 453 M
Finance 2020 531 M
Yield 2020 2,88%
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 27 667 M
Chart NESTE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Neste Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,95  €
Last Close Price 36,04  €
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Vanacker President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Kähkönen Chairman
Jyrki Mikael Mäki-Kala Chief Financial Officer
Lars Peter Lindfors Senior Vice President-Innovation
Laura Marita Raitio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTE OYJ16.18%30 948
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-28.19%217 111
BP PLC-11.64%108 757
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-11.31%107 992
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.25%78 169
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-17.25%40 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group