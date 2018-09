--Nestle's Blue Bottle Coffee could come to Europe as competition for high-end coffee heats up, Nestle Europe Chief Executive Marco Settembri told the Financial Times.

--"Blue Bottle is a hyper premium concept in terms of offering and selling this kind of product could be [done] in Europe," he said.

--Nestle acquired 68% of the specialty U.S. roaster and retailer in 2017.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2Qg9p5P

