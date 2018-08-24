Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Nestlé    NESR   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ (NESR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/24 01:23:39 pm
71.49 EUR   -0.38%
12:58pNestle Japan Sees Supplements Business Growing to $1 Billion -Blo..
DJ
08/21GSK seeks mid-Sept bids for $4 billion Indian Horlicks unit -sour..
RE
08/09DANIEL LOEB : filing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nestle Japan Sees Supplements Business Growing to $1 Billion -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 12:58pm CEST

--Nestle's Japan unit expects a new venture selling nutritional drinks and supplements to mature consumers to develop into a nearly $1 billion business within 10 years, Bloomberg says, citing an interview with Kozo Takaoka, the head of Nestle's Japan operations.

--The new business consists of a subscription program in which consumers send photos of their food via their mobile phones and the program's AI suggests Nestle products that "round out their meals," says Bloomberg.

Full story: bloom.bg/2OZLiXG

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.2.26%
LONDON SUGAR -0.13% 305.7 End-of-day quote.-22.57%
NESTLÉ -0.31% 71.54 Delayed Quote.0.21%
NESTLÉ -0.02% 81.42 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
NEW YORK COCOA 1.69% 2349 End-of-day quote.23.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ
12:58pNestle Japan Sees Supplements Business Growing to $1 Billion -Bloomberg
DJ
12:44pNestle unveils healthy breakfast campaign in China
AQ
12:28pNestle unveils healthy breakfast campaign in China
AQ
08/21GSK seeks mid-Sept bids for $4 billion Indian Horlicks unit -sources
RE
08/19NESTLE FOODS NIGERIA : Nescafe gives out N15m to consumers
AQ
08/17NESTLE PAKISTAN : records 4.24pc revenue growth
AQ
08/17NESTLÉ NIGERIA CELEBRATES YOUTH DAY : Creating opportunities for youth
AQ
08/17NESTLE FOODS NIGERIA : Nestlé Nigeria Celebrates Youth Day
AQ
08/16NESTLE PAKISTAN : Financial results of Nestle Pakistan Limited for Quarter ended..
AQ
08/16Financial metrics of fast-moving consumer goods companies
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 787 M
EBIT 2018 15 119 M
Net income 2018 11 041 M
Debt 2018 25 934 M
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 22,13
P/E ratio 2019 20,19
EV / Sales 2018 3,00x
EV / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 249 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 86,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ0.21%253 317
NESTLÉ-2.82%253 143
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.38%72 960
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-1.66%61 728
DANONE-2.29%54 190
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY26.00%28 272
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.