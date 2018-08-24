Nestle Japan Sees Supplements Business Growing to $1 Billion -Bloomberg

--Nestle's Japan unit expects a new venture selling nutritional drinks and supplements to mature consumers to develop into a nearly $1 billion business within 10 years, Bloomberg says, citing an interview with Kozo Takaoka, the head of Nestle's Japan operations.

--The new business consists of a subscription program in which consumers send photos of their food via their mobile phones and the program's AI suggests Nestle products that "round out their meals," says Bloomberg.

Full story: bloom.bg/2OZLiXG

