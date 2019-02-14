Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Nestlé    NESR   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ

(NESR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/14 06:46:03 am
78.71 EUR   +3.70%
06:20aNestlé's Revival Plan Starts to Pay Off
DJ
06:13aNESTLE : profit rise amid deal-making, eyes future of Herta
AQ
04:57aEuropean shares hit 3-month highs as Nestle, Airbus, AstraZeneca shine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nestlé's Revival Plan Starts to Pay Off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:20am EST

By Saabira Chaudhuri

Nestlé SA reported a rise in full-year sales driven by improved performance in the U.S. and China, early signs that Chief Executive Mark Schneider's efforts to revive growth are starting to bear fruit.

The maker of Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate on Thursday said organic-sales growth -- a key measure that strips out currency changes, acquisitions and divestments -- rose 3% last year. That was in line with analysts' estimates and an improvement on the previous year's pace of 2.4% -- the weakest level since Nestlé started tracking the figure in the mid-1990s.

Investor cheered the figures, sending shares up nearly 3% in early trading.

Nestlé, like its peers, has struggled in recent years with fierce competition and changing consumer tastes. It has also faced added pressure to boost returns from activist investor Dan Loeb.

In response, Mr. Schneider has focused on key categories including bottled water, coffee and pet food, which he says have better growth potential. He's also sold noncore businesses like U.S. confectionery and is exploring strategic options for the skin-health unit. On Thursday, Nestlé said it is exploring a sale of its European cold meats business, Herta, which generated sales last year of about 680 million Swiss francs ($674 million).

Nestlé said a sharper focus on core products like coffee and pet food boosted total sales by 2.1% to 91.44 billion francs in 2018. U.S. sales rose 2.6%, while China sales were three times higher than the year earlier. Net profit jumped 42% to 10.1 billion francs, boosted by one-off facts like disposals. It said its underlying trading operating profit margin rose by 0.5 percentage point to 17%, putting it on track to hit its 2020 target of 17.5% to 18.5%.

"Mark Schneider's efforts to shift the group's focus toward a better balance between margin expansion and top-line growth are slowly bearing fruit," said Robert Waldschmidt, an analysts at Liberum, a brokerage.

Nestlé said its decision to explore the sale of its Herta charcuterie unit reflected its increased focus on plant-based offerings, which it said are growing much more strongly than meat as consumers look to be more environmentally friendly while getting enough protein. In 2017, Nestlé bought California-based Sweet Earth, which makes plant proteins that can replace meat in meals such as curries and stir fries.

"Within food products we see significantly better growth opportunities for plant-based offerings," said Mr. Schneider. "That whole focus on plant-based offerings is very much on trend, it will be with us for years to come."

The Vevey, Switzerland-based company has also been pushing to expand its coffee offerings, earlier this week announcing 24 new coffee products under the Starbucks brand, including Nespresso style capsules and whole bean and roast and ground coffee. Nestlé last year purchased the rights to offer Starbucks coffee and tea in grocery and retail stores for more than $7 billion.

For the year, Nestlé reported weaker pricing than the year earlier although volumes -- typically seen by analysts as a healthier approach to driving growth -- were strong. The company said prices strengthened through the second half of the year as compared with the first. Nestlé reported pricing growth of 0.5% and volume growth of 2.5%, compared with pricing of 0.8% the year earlier and 1.6% of volumes.

The company said for 2019 it expects sales growth to improve while restructuring costs will hit about 700 million francs.

Nestlé also Thursday said it had nominated Dick Boer, former CEO of grocer Ahold Delhaize, and Dinesh Paliwal, CEO of Harman International -- a Stamford, Conn., auto-parts supplier acquired by Samsung Electronics Co. in 2017 -- to its board as two existing members step down. The company had been criticized by Mr. Loeb for not having board members with food and drink experience.

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON SUGAR 2.10% 330.9 End-of-day quote.-0.93%
NESTLÉ 3.09% 89.36 Delayed Quote.8.62%
NESTLÉ 3.29% 78.4 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NEW YORK COCOA 0.94% 2248 End-of-day quote.-7.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ
06:20aNestlé's Revival Plan Starts to Pay Off
DJ
06:13aNESTLE : profit rise amid deal-making, eyes future of Herta
AQ
04:57aEuropean shares hit 3-month highs as Nestle, Airbus, AstraZeneca shine
RE
04:54aNestle's Growth Prospects Provide Sweet Relief -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:02aNestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
RE
03:39aNestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
RE
01:49aNestle 2018 Net Profit Rose on One-Offs
DJ
01:32aNESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
PU
01:32aNESTLE : Nestlé proposes Dick Boer and Dinesh Paliwal as new independent members..
PU
02/13Nestle Rolls Out Starbucks Branded Coffees for Retail Sale
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 417 M
EBIT 2018 14 899 M
Net income 2018 11 309 M
Debt 2018 29 751 M
Yield 2018 2,87%
P/E ratio 2018 23,67
P/E ratio 2019 22,33
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ6.60%263 191
NESTLÉ8.62%263 191
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL18.94%68 757
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.78%58 094
DANONE5.89%50 310
GENERAL MILLS15.15%26 537
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.