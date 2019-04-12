Biotech Startup Axcella Health Files for IPO

By Colin Kellaher

Axcella Health, a biotechnology startup backed by Nestle S.A. (NESN.EB) and Fidelity Investments, has filed for an initial public offering.

Axcella, which is developing drugs aimed at regulating the human metabolism, said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that it expects to raise $86.25 million in the offering, but that figure is often used as a placeholder to calculate filing fees.

The Cambridge, Mass., company said its pipeline includes five programs focused on the metabolic functions of the liver, muscle and blood.

Based on a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month, Axcella said it plans to pursue a drug development path for AXA1665, its lead candidate, with an initial indication for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder caused by chronic liver failure, particularly in alcoholics with cirrhosis.

Axcella was founded in 2008 by Flagship Pioneering, which finances and launches life-sciences startups. The company has raised about $200 million in capital from investors including Flagship, Fidelity, Nestle, and growth and venture firm Gurnet Point Capital Ltd.

According to the SEC filing, Flagship holds a 42.5% pre-IPO stake in Axcella, while Fidelity owns 13.1%, Nestle holds 10.4%, and Gurnet Point owns 6.7%.

