Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Nestlé    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ (NESN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

French group Danone's third quarter sales growth slows on China and Morocco woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 08:33am CEST
The logo of French food group Danone is pictured during the company's 2017 annual results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Danone said sales growth slowed sharply in the third quarter, reflecting falling sales of its infant formula products in China amid tough comparables and a slower birth rate, as well as lost dairy sales stemming from a consumer boycott in Morocco.

Warm weather in Europe, however, lifted sales at its water division while growth accelerated at its dairy and plant-based business in North America, where Danone is integrating organic food group WhiteWave, and Danone kept its full year financial goals.

In Europe, the dairy division was making progress towards stabilisation, with southern Europe showing signs of improvement although sales in France were still negative.

"Danone's focus will remain on accelerating growth and maximizing efficiencies...In 2018 the company will progress towards its 2020 ambition through further sales growth acceleration and an improved recurring operating margin," the company said.

Danone, which is targeting an operating margin above 16 percent and like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent by 2020, reiterated its expectation for a double-digit rise in 2018 underlying earnings per share (EPS), excluding the impact of the sale of a stake in Japan's Yakult.

Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker with brands including Actimel and Activia, said third-quarter sales reached 6.186 billion euros (£5.42 billion), marking a like-for-like sales increase of 1.4 percent - slightly above analysts' forecasts for 1.2 percent growth.

Nevertheless, this marked a sharp slowdown from 3.3 percent growth in the second quarter and 4.9 percent in the first quarter.

Sales of Danone's 'Early Life Nutrition' products in China fell 20 percent in the third quarter after growing by around 30 percent in the second quarter of 2018 and by over 50 percent in the third-quarter 2017.

In China, where Danone competes in the baby food market with Nestle and Reckitt Benckiser, there has been strong demand for baby formula products thanks to a sharp rise in birth rates tied to the end of China's one-child policy, and the emergence of new cities and an affluent middle class.

The peak in birth rates, however, happened in 2016 and started slowing down in late 2017, leading Danone to caution that the Chinese market will progressively show more normal trends from the second half of 2018 onwards.

Danone's indirect E-commerce infant formula sales had also benefited last year from China's decision to delay regulation of cross-border e-commerce, which led to stocking up by traders.

Morocco, which counts for 2 percent of group sales, was another weak spot as a result of a consumer boycott, with dairy sales in Morocco down 40 percent in the second quarter.

In September, Danone announced measures in Morocco to regain consumers trust, including price cuts, but sales in Morocco were still down 35 percent in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Dominique Vidalon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE 1.03% 65.04 Real-time Quote.-7.96%
NESTLÉ 1.44% 80.04 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
RECKITT BENCKISER 1.10% 6612 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ
08:33aFrench group Danone's third quarter sales growth slows on China and Morocco w..
RE
10/16NESTLE : Nestlé part of new platform to combat food waste in Latin America and t..
PU
10/15NESTLE NIGERIA : Nestlé Nigeria partners Lagos Business School on Sales Academy
AQ
10/15Beiersdorf's deputy CEO to take top job from Jan. 1
RE
10/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/12Starbucks Executing $5 Billion Accelerated Share-Repurchase Program
DJ
10/12NESTLE PAKISTAN : Board of directors meeting of Nestle Pakistan Limited
AQ
10/12NESTLE FOODS NIGERIA : Nigeria mulls interim dividend on Q3 results
AQ
10/12NESTLE : Nestlé co-founds the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11A Simple 2 ETF Portfolio That Gives You Near Total Diversification For Under .. 
10/11INTERACTIVE BROKERS - EUROPE : The Week Ahead 
10/05KRAFT HEINZ : Looking Like A Snack? 
10/01U.S.-Canada Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
10/01WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Canada-U.S. Trade Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 417 M
EBIT 2018 15 148 M
Net income 2018 11 181 M
Debt 2018 27 046 M
Yield 2018 3,12%
P/E ratio 2018 21,69
P/E ratio 2019 20,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 2,86x
Capitalization 241 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 87,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ-5.85%242 691
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.95%66 132
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-4.11%60 305
DANONE-7.96%51 026
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.83%27 332
GENERAL MILLS-27.31%25 698
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.