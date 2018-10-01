Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Nestlé    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ (NESN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Grown Respectfully: Nescafé celebrates coffee farmers and their communities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Nescafé today launched Grown Respectfully to express how it works in a respectful way to deliver you a great-tasting cup of coffee every day.

Grown Respectfully encapsulates the work Nescafé has been doing since 1938, to help farmers grow more and better coffee via Nescafé Plan's three pillars - respect for farmers, respect for communities and respect for the planet.

'From the day Nescafé was invented 80 years ago, sustainability has been at the heart of our iconic brand,' said Mario Vera, Vice President, Global Communications, Beverages, Nestlé. 'Consumers are increasingly interested in sustainably sourced products. They want to know where the coffee beans come from and how they are produced.'

'Through Grown Respectfully, Nescafé will convey real and inspiring farmer experiences. We will also bring to life the tremendous contribution farming communities make in providing quality coffee to consumers worldwide,' he added.

Using various channels, including product packaging, Grown Respectfully will help communicate the full breadth and depth of Nescafé Plan's sustainability program, and its impact on people and the planet.

The Nescafé Plan was first launched in 2010, and Nescafé will have invested 350 million by 2020 under the plan.

With a network of 300+ agronomists, Nescafé provides training and technical assistance on good agriculture practices to more than 100'000 farmers every year to improve coffee productivity and quality. It has also distributed 160 million high-yielding coffee plantlets to renew ageing trees, support better farmer incomes and livelihoods, and aim to distribute 220 million by 2020.

Grown Respectfully reflects also how Nescafé contributes to Nestlé's broader company purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ
09:07aGROWN RESPECTFULLY : Nescafé celebrates coffee farmers and their communities
PU
09/28Nestlé CEO's Vision Takes Shape, but an Activist Clouds the Horizon
DJ
09/28Nestlé CEO's Vision Takes Shape, but an Activist Clouds the Horizon
DJ
09/27NESTLE : Nestlé pledges increase in recycled plastics in the EU
PU
09/26NESTLE : Purina expanding facilities in Hartwell
AQ
09/26Nestle CEO Sees Higher Prices Coming -Reuters
DJ
09/26NESTLE : Nestlé makes equal pay pledge
PU
09/26NESTLE : CEO expects to hike prices in coming years
RE
09/26STRIVING FOR ZERO : Nestle Reinforces Efforts to Reduce Environmental Impact
AQ
09/26NESTLE : to sharpen its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategic focus, will exp..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:11aREPORT : Coke, Unilever on shortlist for GSK India nutrition unit bidding 
09/27Nestle CEO warns on higher prices 
09/24Why The Road For CBD-Infused Beverages May Be Longer And Harder Than Investor.. 
09/20Nestlé to jettison skin health unit 
09/18Glaxo fielding multiple bids for Indian Horlicks unit 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 641 M
EBIT 2018 15 121 M
Net income 2018 11 209 M
Debt 2018 27 236 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 22,13
P/E ratio 2019 20,54
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 251 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 86,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ-2.36%255 251
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.13%67 107
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.37%63 165
DANONE-4.65%53 346
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.42%27 679
GENERAL MILLS-27.61%25 656
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.