NESTLÉ

(NESN)
02/13 11:30:20 am
86.68 CHF   +0.32%
Nestle 2018 Net Profit Rose on One-Offs

02/14/2019 | 01:49am EST

By Anthony Shevlin

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) said Thursday that 2018 net profit rose, boosted by several large one-off items including income from disposals.

The Swiss food-and-beverage company said net profit was 10.1 billion Swiss francs ($10.03 billion), compared with CHF7.20 billion the previous year.

An analyst consensus provided by Nestle saw net profit at CHF11.27 billion.

Sales rose 2.1% to CHF91.44 billion and organic sales growth was 3%, fully in line with guidance, the company said. Analysts had expected sales of CHF91.40 billion and organic-sales growth of 3%.

Nestle's 2.4% organic sales growth in 2017 was its slowest since the mid-1990s.

The company raised its dividend to CHF2.45 per share compared with CHF2.35 the year previous, and said it expects to finish its CHF20 billion share buyback program by the end of 2019.

Looking ahead, Nestle sees continued improvement in 2019 in its organic-sales growth and underlying trading operating profit margin.

Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider said: "We are on our way to meeting out 2020 targets."

The company said it will explore strategic options for its Herta charcuterie business, which it expects to complete by the end of 2019. The company added that its review of its skin-health business should be completed by mid-2019.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON SUGAR 2.10% 330.9 End-of-day quote.-0.93%
NESTLÉ 0.26% 75.9 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NESTLÉ 0.32% 86.68 Delayed Quote.8.62%
NEW YORK COCOA 0.94% 2248 End-of-day quote.-7.07%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 417 M
EBIT 2018 14 899 M
Net income 2018 11 309 M
Debt 2018 29 751 M
Yield 2018 2,87%
P/E ratio 2018 23,67
P/E ratio 2019 22,33
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 266 B
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ8.62%263 191
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL18.79%68 670
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.78%58 667
DANONE5.89%50 302
GENERAL MILLS15.15%26 758
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY3.34%23 738
