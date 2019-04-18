Nestle : 2019 Three-month sales conference call Presentation

|
April 18, 2019
Nestlé three-month sales 2019
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward looking statements which reflect Management's current views and estimates.
The forward looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
contained in the forward looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures and regulatory
developments.
Three-month Sales 2019
Mark Schneider, CEO
•Solid organic growth of 3.4%, pricing increased to 1.2%
•Good growth momentum in United States, China and Brazil
•Strong growth contributions fromPurinapetcare, dairy and infant nutrition
•Portfolio management fully on track
•Full-yearguidance for 2019 confirmed
Our business as a force for good:
Creating Shared Value is at the heart of Nespresso's consumer proposition
•Clear focus on environmental sustainability
•Sustainable premium quality
•Resilient coffee farms and communities
April 18, 2019
