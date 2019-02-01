Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Nestlé    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ (NESN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle Accelerates Supply Chain Transparency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:47am EST

By Anthony Shevlin

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) said Friday it plans to accelerate efforts toward full supply-chain transparency by disclosing the list of suppliers and a variety of data for its key commodities.

The Swiss food and beverage giant said the 15 commodities included in the move accounts for 95% of its annual sourcing of raw materials.

"Consumers want to know what is in their food and where it comes from," said Magdi Batato, executive vice president and head of operations at Nestle.

The disclosure, the first of its kind in the industry, includes a list of direct suppliers, upstream locations and country of origins, as well as total volume sourced for each commodity, according to Nestle.

The company's disclosure includes supply-chain information for soya, meat, hazelnuts and vanilla, with more planned later in the year.

"By mid-2019, we will also publish the supply chain information for our other priority commodities, which include seafood, coconut, vegetables, spices, coffee, cocoa, dairy, poultry, eggs, cereals and sugar," said Mr. Batato.

Last year the company disclosed its palm-oil and pulp-and-paper supply chains.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON SUGAR 0.50% 340.8 End-of-day quote.2.04%
NESTLÉ -0.26% 75.64 Delayed Quote.6.52%
NESTLÉ -0.19% 86.3 Delayed Quote.8.32%
NEW YORK COCOA -0.37% 2168 End-of-day quote.-10.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ
10:47aNestle Accelerates Supply Chain Transparency
DJ
01/31Factbox - With Brexit looming, UK Plc triggers emergency measures
RE
01/30Pernod stocks drinks cabinet to prevent no-deal Brexit headache
RE
01/29NESTLE PAKISTAN : visits LUMS to Recruit Students for its Management Trainee and..
AQ
01/29Supermarket retailer Carrefour joins organic agriculture crowdfunding project
RE
01/25TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Packaging for Refills; Airbus May Take Wing; Walmart'..
DJ
01/25NESTLE : chairman defends long-term strategy in face of shareholder activist
RE
01/25MASTERCARD : Launch of the Global Alliance for YOUth at the World Economic Forum..
AQ
01/24Big brands revisit the milkman model to cut plastic pollution
RE
01/23NESTLE : Skin Health Opens Office in Malaysia
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 417 M
EBIT 2018 14 917 M
Net income 2018 11 319 M
Debt 2018 29 581 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 23,55
P/E ratio 2019 22,26
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 265 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ8.32%265 851
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL15.56%67 254
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.66%58 606
DANONE3.24%49 765
GENERAL MILLS12.25%26 520
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY9.08%25 173
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.