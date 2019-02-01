Nestle Accelerates Supply Chain Transparency

By Anthony Shevlin



Nestle SA (NESN.EB) said Friday it plans to accelerate efforts toward full supply-chain transparency by disclosing the list of suppliers and a variety of data for its key commodities.

The Swiss food and beverage giant said the 15 commodities included in the move accounts for 95% of its annual sourcing of raw materials.

"Consumers want to know what is in their food and where it comes from," said Magdi Batato, executive vice president and head of operations at Nestle.

The disclosure, the first of its kind in the industry, includes a list of direct suppliers, upstream locations and country of origins, as well as total volume sourced for each commodity, according to Nestle.

The company's disclosure includes supply-chain information for soya, meat, hazelnuts and vanilla, with more planned later in the year.

"By mid-2019, we will also publish the supply chain information for our other priority commodities, which include seafood, coconut, vegetables, spices, coffee, cocoa, dairy, poultry, eggs, cereals and sugar," said Mr. Batato.

Last year the company disclosed its palm-oil and pulp-and-paper supply chains.

