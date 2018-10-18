Log in
News Summary

Nestle: Executive Board Member Wan Ling Martello to Depart

10/18/2018

By Patrick Costello

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) said Thursday that executive board member Wan Ling Martello will be leaving the company as of Dec. 31.

Ms. Martello most recently served as the chief executive of the Asia, Oceania and Sub-Saharan Africa zone, known as Zone AOA, in addition to her role on Nestle's executive board. Nestle said she wants to explore new opportunities.

She joined the company in 2011 and served as chief financial officer until 2015, before becoming head of Zone AOA. Nestle's Zone AOA operations became Nestle's most profitable and fastest-growing business under her leadership, the company said.

Nestle said executive board member Chris Johnson will succeed Ms. Martello as CEO of Zone AOA as of Jan. 1. Mr. Johnson currently serves as head of group human resources and business services, and has held a number of other roles within the company during his 35-year tenure at Nestle, the company said.

The board of directors appointed Beatrice Guillame-Grabisch, CEO of Nestle Germany AG, to succeed Mr. Johnson as head of group human resources and business services. Ms. Guillame-Grabisch will also join Nestle's executive board. She joined the company in 2013 as a vice president and has served as CEO of Nestle Germany since 2015.

Write to Patrick Costello at Patrick.Costello@dowjones.com.

