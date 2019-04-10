Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Nestlé    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ

(NESN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle : Launch of Nestlé R&D Accelerator to boost innovation and speed-to-market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT
Back to Press releasesVevey, Switzerland,Apr 10, 2019

Nestlé today announced the creation of the Nestlé Accelerator based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The accelerator brings together Nestlé scientists, students and start-ups to advance science and technology with the objective to accelerate the development of innovative products and systems. Internal, external or mixed teams are eligible to use dedicated hot desks at the accelerator over a defined period of time. They have access to Nestlé's expertise and infrastructure, including shared labs, kitchens, bench-scale and pilot-scale equipment. The first teams have been selected and the accelerator will be operational by the end of 2019.

The accelerator is part of Nestlé's global network and located at the company's fundamental research entity Nestlé Research, which employs around 800 people in Lausanne. It is at the heart of a unique innovation ecosystem with a high density of expertise in food and nutrition. This ecosystem includes several units of Nestlé's organization, leading academic institutions such as the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and Zurich (ETHZ) and the Swiss Hospitality Management School in Lausanne (EHL) as well as a wide range of innovation partners, suppliers and start-ups.

Stefan Palzer, of Nestlé S.A. said: 'We have taken a number of steps to accelerate innovation, including our enhanced prototyping capabilities and the funding of fast-track projects. With the Nestlé Accelerator and its proximity to our and business teams, we will bring open innovation to a new level. Combining our internal expertise and the deep knowledge of our academic and industrial partners with the external entrepreneurial creativity is a unique approach and will create an innovation power-house. It will accelerate the translation of innovative ideas and concepts into tangible prototypes and products.'

During a visit of Nestlé Research, Philippe Leuba, State Councilor of the Swiss Canton of Vaud, said: 'The business potential of such a project is enormous. Nestlé's initiative embodies what we consider a key factor for innovation: connecting the talents of our academic institutions and the entrepreneurial, disruptive spirit of start-ups around the expertise of a research center dedicated to the growth of a big company.'

Grégoire Junod, Mayor of Lausanne, added: 'Nestlé's research center is a substantial plus for Lausanne, as it creates value in terms of economy and research, in particular by collaborating with the academic institutions of our region. This new accelerator further strengthens the links between nutrition, health or sport - other strong local assets and important focus areas of Lausanne.'

Nestlé has the world's largest private food and nutrition organization, involving about 4,200 people on 23 sites around the world. Switzerland remains of central importance for Nestlé, with around 60% of its global budget of 1.7 bio. invested in the country.


Contact:

Melanie Kohli, R&D Communications
Tel.: +41 21 785 9515

PDF press release:

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ
04:03aNESTLE : Launch of Nestlé R&D Accelerator to boost innovation and speed-to-marke..
PU
04/09LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04/09NOVARTIS : Alcon Shares Gain on Biggest Swiss Stock Market Debut in Nearly a Dec..
DJ
04/09Nestle's Herta Business May Get Interest From Smithfield, Cargill -Bloomberg
DJ
04/08NESTLE : buys minority stake in EQT's vet services group IVC
RE
04/08NESTLE : Galderma's Azzalure and Dysport celebrate a decade of treatment of the ..
AQ
04/08NESTLE : Nestlé Purina PetCare announces partnership with Independent Vetcare Gr..
PU
04/06NESTLE NIGERIA : commissions water, school projects in Ogun communities
AQ
04/05NESTLE : Nestlé takes action to reduce plastic waste in the environment
PU
04/04NESTLE FOODS NIGERIA : to step up stakeholder engagement towards building sustai..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 95 079 M
EBIT 2019 16 267 M
Net income 2019 11 475 M
Debt 2019 33 873 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 24,54
P/E ratio 2020 21,86
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
Capitalization 296 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 97,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ21.08%295 740
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL24.01%71 767
DANONE11.43%52 665
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.44%40 473
GENERAL MILLS31.77%30 556
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS21.24%25 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About