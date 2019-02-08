Nestle : Margin concerns dampen L'Oreal shares after solid sales report

Log in
02/08/2019 | 03:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: A cosmetic display of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen at a duty free shop at the Nice International Airport, in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - Disappointment about margins dampened enthusiasm for L'Oreal's shares on Friday even after the world's biggest beauty company reported forecast-beating sales figures for the fourth quarter.

Shares in L'Oreal, which reported its sales figures late on Thursday, initially rose 1 percent but were just 0.1 percent higher by 0848 GMT. The stock is still near a record high and 7 percent up on the start of 2019.

"Overall, the results were ahead of expectations on fourth quarter top-line, but below on second half margins and earnings per share growth," wrote Andrew Wood, an analyst at brokerage Bernstein.

The owner of Lancome said strong Chinese demand for luxury skin creams had helped it beat sales forecasts in the last three months of 2018.

Sales rose 2.8 percent for the quarter in that division on a like-for-like basis, which strips out currency effects and acquisitions, up from 2.3 percent a quarter earlier.

For 2018 as a whole, operating profit rose 5.3 percent to 4.7 billion euros (£4.1 billion), giving a margin of 18.3 percent of sales, up from 18 percent at the end of 2017.

Earnings per share rose 6.5 percent to 7.08 euros.

Analysts at JP Morgan said the stock was vulnerable after hitting its record high this week.

"L'Oreal's share price has had a strong run ahead of results and could be prey to profit taking in the face of a likely muted increase in full year consensus 2019 figures," wrote JP Morgan.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White; Additional reporting by Helen Reid and Josephine Mason; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
L'ORÉAL -0.05% 216.1 Real-time Quote.7.41%
NESTLÉ 0.23% 86.5 Delayed Quote.8.15%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 417 M
EBIT 2018 14 917 M
Net income 2018 11 319 M
Debt 2018 29 754 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 23,51
P/E ratio 2019 22,22
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ8.15%263 702
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL16.16%67 167
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.74%58 155
DANONE4.68%50 439
GENERAL MILLS12.63%26 167
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS14.59%24 371
