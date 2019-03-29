Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Nestlé    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ

(NESN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle : Nespresso invites companies to join its aluminium recycling scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 04:12am EDT

Nespresso today issued an invitation to other portioned coffee manufacturers to join its recycling program, paving the way for a global recycling scheme for aluminium coffee capsules.

By inviting other portioned coffee manufacturers to join its scheme, Nespresso hopes to improve the accessibility and convenience of aluminium capsule recycling. Companies joining the Nespresso recycling program will also take part in defining the funding and governance model and encourage more widespread use of the service.

Jean-Marc Duvoisin, of Nespresso said: 'Aluminium is a valuable material and is infinitely recyclable. We have built a global scheme for recycling our capsules, and by inviting other companies to join our system, we hope to offer a solution for the whole category. This decision is aligned with our global initiatives to shape a waste-free future and drive behaviour change towards a circular economy.'

In most countries, the public recycling infrastructure is unable to process small light items such as coffee capsules, so Nespresso set up dedicated schemes 28 years ago. Today it is the most advanced in the industry, covering 53 countries with more than 100,000 drop off points.

The move was endorsed by the Nespresso Sustainability Advisory Board (NSAB) during its annual meeting in Geneva.

Read the full press release

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 08:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NESTLÉ
04:12aNESTLE : Nespresso invites companies to join its aluminium recycling scheme
PU
03:22aNestle to Face Bottled-Water Fraud Claims in US -Reuters
DJ
03/28Coca-Cola, Unilever, Nestle and Diageo launch Africa Plastics Recycling Allia..
AQ
03/26NESTLE : Nestlé joins the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance to transform plasti..
PU
03/26VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Nestle and Veolia join forces to tackle plastics leakage ..
AQ
03/26NESTLE : to accelerate innovation in China with a new R&D center
AQ
03/26Nestle boosts trend-based innovation in China
AQ
03/25NESTLE NIGERIA : Enforce basic safety, hygiene in water factories, expert tells ..
AQ
03/25NESTLE : Nestlé to accelerate innovation in China with a new R&D center
PU
03/20VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Nestle and Veolia join forces to tackle plastics leakage ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 95 061 M
EBIT 2019 16 026 M
Net income 2019 11 480 M
Debt 2019 33 867 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 24,62
P/E ratio 2020 21,48
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 3,27x
Capitalization 292 B
Chart NESTLÉ
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 95,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
jeff hamilton President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ19.30%292 589
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL23.28%71 674
DANONE10.75%52 099
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.58%39 802
GENERAL MILLS32.23%30 718
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS17.67%25 024
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.