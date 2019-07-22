Log in
Nestle : Nestlé and Starbucks launch Starbucks coffee creamers in the U.S.

07/22/2019 | 08:25am EDT

Nestlé and Starbucks today announced the launch of Starbucks Creamers allowing the Starbucks brand to enter the refrigerated creamer category for the first time. The products were developed combining Starbucks well-loved flavors with Nestlé expertise and leadership in the creamer category to give consumers a new way to enjoy their Starbucks coffee at home.

Earlier this year, as a part of the global coffee alliance, Nestlé launched a range of 24 Starbucks products across various platforms. Nestlé and Starbucks continue to drive strong momentum and bring a premium coffee experience to consumers in the grocery aisle and via the Foodservice channels.

David Rennie, Head of Beverages Strategic Business Unit, Nestlé S.A., said 'The global coffee alliance has allowed us to develop and launch new Starbucks products at an unprecedented speed. We are very pleased to expand the Starbucks brand into the creamers category less than a year after we closed the deal. We will continue to move fast to deliver great Starbucks coffee experiences to our consumers around the world.'

Starbucks Creamers offer a great taste and creamy texture that celebrates the coffee in the finished cup. They will be available in three flavors: Caramel, White Chocolate and Cinnamon Dolce. They are inspired by customer-favorite handcrafted beverages served at Starbucks cafés: Caramel Macchiato, White Chocolate Mocha and Cinnamon Dolce Latte.

Beginning this August, these products can be found in the where groceries are sold and via select online retailers.

'We know that Starbucks customers are passionate about their coffee, and with Starbucks Creamers we are delighted to give them another way to enjoy their favorite Starbucks experience and flavors at home and outside our cafes,' said Duncan Moir, president, global channel development at Starbucks.

Read the full press release

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 12:24:09 UTC
