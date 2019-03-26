Log in
NESTLÉ

(NESN)
Nestle : Nestlé joins the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance to transform plastics recycling infrastructure

03/26/2019

Nestlé, together with a number of international consumer goods companies, launched the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance at the Africa Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

This Alliance aims to turn the current challenge of plastic waste in Sub-Saharan Africa into an opportunity to create jobs and commercial activity by improving the collection and recycling of plastics.

The Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance has been established for companies to:

  • Facilitate and support their local subsidiaries to engage proactively in market level public private partnerships, industry collaboration and alliances;
  • Share knowledge, encourage innovation and collaborate on technical and other solutions appropriate for Sub-Saharan Africa as well as participate in local pilot initiatives;
  • Engage with the investment community, policy makers and others to accelerate the development and financing of the necessary waste management infrastructure and systems.

This announcement follows a series of specific initiatives and steps to accelerate action to tackle plastic waste, in line with Nestlé's commitment to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

It also strengthens Nestlé's initiatives in the Sub-Saharan African region to shape a waste-free future. These include active participation in organizations like GRIPE (Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises) to improve waste management practices in Ghana as well as FBRA (The Food & Beverage Recycling Alliance) to pioneer the establishment of an industry compliance model on the Extended Producer Responsibility program in Nigeria.

For more information, read the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance press release (pdf, 500Kb).

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:29:18 UTC
