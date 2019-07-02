Log in
NESTLÉ

NESTLÉ

(NESN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/02 11:30:04 am
102.12 CHF   +1.41%
06:33pNESTLE : Nestlé launches YES! snack bars in recyclable paper wrapper
PU
06:14pNESTLE : launches paper packaging for snack bars
RE
06:21aNestle Pilots Blockchain Food-Tracking Technology
DJ
News 
News

Nestle : Nestlé launches YES! snack bars in recyclable paper wrapper

07/02/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

Nestlé has announced today the launch of its YES! snack bars in a new recyclable paper wrapper. In a breakthrough innovation, for the first time a confectionery bar has been packaged in paper using a high-speed flow wrap technology.

This launch has unlocked the potential for recyclable paper packaging to be widely used in the confectionery industry. Up until now, high-speed production of shelf-stable snacks was only achieved using plastic films and laminates. Now paper can be used at large scale while guaranteeing product quality and freshness over the entire shelf life.

This paper wrapper is a further step in Nestlé's commitment to make all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. The wrapper is widely recycled in the countries where it will be available. The paper is from sustainable sources, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and The Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification.

Patrice Bula, Head of Strategic Business Units, Marketing and Sales at Nestlé, said: 'Consumers are looking for more natural and sustainable options when they choose a snack, both in terms of ingredients and packaging. Our YES! bars are made with wholesome ingredients that celebrate and care for Nature's diversity. We are now relaunching them carefully wrapped in paper, making the packaging easy to recycle and avoiding plastic waste.'

YES! snack bars are 'tasty by nature' with wholesome ingredients such as fruit, vegetables and nuts. Among others, flavors include Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt & Almond; Dark Chocolate, Banana & Pecan; and Raspberry & Chia Seeds.

Each YES! nut bar is vegetarian, high in fiber, and a source of protein. The fruit and vegetable bars are vegan, gluten free, lactose free, high in fiber, have no added sugar and contribute to one of your five a day.

With the new paper wrapper and a wider range of flavours, YES! is now being launched in more countries. It will now be available in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxemburg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. More countries in Europe and beyond will follow soon.

Read more on Nestlé's commitment to tackling plastic pollution

Download related B-Roll and images

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:32:09 UTC
