NESTLÉ (NESN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/26 05:30:00 pm
80.92 CHF   +1.25%
09:10pNestle CEO Sees Higher Prices Coming -Reuters
DJ
08:51pNESTLE : Nestlé makes equal pay pledge
PU
07:52pNESTLE : CEO expects to hike prices in coming years
RE
Nestle : Nestlé makes equal pay pledge

09/26/2018 | 08:51pm CEST

Nestlé has today pledged to help accelerate the pace towards equal pay for equal work, at an event in the margins of the General Assembly in New York.

The event was organized by the Equal Pay International Coalition, led by the International Labour Organization (ILO), United Nations Women, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The main objective is to build a consortium of committed partners to accelerate the pace in closing the gender pay gap and achieving equal pay, in line with target 8.5 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Christian Frutiger, Global Head of Public Affairs, made the pledge on behalf of Nestlé: 'At Nestlé we aim to provide a workplace that generates equal opportunities for everyone, and in which people are treated with dignity and respect. In line with our commitment to enhance gender balance at all levels in our workforce, we further pledge to work to achieve equal pay for our employees.'

Since 2011, Nestlé has increased the number of women in leadership positions every year, by embedding gender balance principles in all human resources practices, including recruitment, succession planning and promotion. All Nestlé markets have an action plan on diversity and inclusion, including mentoring programs, flexible working arrangements, gender balance and unconscious bias training, a maternity policy in place, as well as breastfeeding and nursing rooms.

Diversity and inclusion are an integral part of Nestlé's culture, in line with its purpose - enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future - and values, which are rooted in respect.


Find out more on Nestlé's commitment to gender balance.

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 18:50:08 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 91 610 M
EBIT 2018 15 117 M
Net income 2018 11 209 M
Debt 2018 26 569 M
Yield 2018 3,12%
P/E ratio 2018 21,62
P/E ratio 2019 20,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,96x
EV / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 245 B
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 86,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ-4.63%253 754
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-28.42%68 912
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.07%63 443
DANONE-5.29%53 381
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.55%27 785
GENERAL MILLS-25.01%26 103
