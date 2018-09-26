Nestle : Nestlé makes equal pay pledge

Nestlé has today pledged to help accelerate the pace towards equal pay for equal work, at an event in the margins of the General Assembly in New York.

The event was organized by the Equal Pay International Coalition, led by the International Labour Organization (ILO), United Nations Women, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The main objective is to build a consortium of committed partners to accelerate the pace in closing the gender pay gap and achieving equal pay, in line with target 8.5 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Christian Frutiger, Global Head of Public Affairs, made the pledge on behalf of Nestlé: 'At Nestlé we aim to provide a workplace that generates equal opportunities for everyone, and in which people are treated with dignity and respect. In line with our commitment to enhance gender balance at all levels in our workforce, we further pledge to work to achieve equal pay for our employees.'

Since 2011, Nestlé has increased the number of women in leadership positions every year, by embedding gender balance principles in all human resources practices, including recruitment, succession planning and promotion. All Nestlé markets have an action plan on diversity and inclusion, including mentoring programs, flexible working arrangements, gender balance and unconscious bias training, a maternity policy in place, as well as breastfeeding and nursing rooms.

Diversity and inclusion are an integral part of Nestlé's culture, in line with its purpose - enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future - and values, which are rooted in respect.