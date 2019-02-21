Log in
Nestle : Purina invests CHF 115 million to expand US pet care factory

02/21/2019 | 11:43am EST

Nestlé Purina has today announced a 115 million ( 115 million) investment in the expansion of its factory in Bloomfield, Missouri ().

The investment will increase production of Tidy Cats brand cat litter, sales of which have grown 18 percent over the past four years.

The expansion will add a 110,000-square-foot processing and packaging facility and lead to total job growth of approximately 30 positions by mid-2020. The Bloomfield site currently employs more than 340 people, and Purina employs more than 3,500 people in Missouri.

The announcement today is in line with Nestlé's continuous investment in high-growth categories in its core food and beverage business.

For more, see the Nestlé Purina Pet Care press release.

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 16:42:05 UTC
