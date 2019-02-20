Log in
Nestlé

NESTLÉ

(NESN)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle : Revenue at Nutella maker Ferrero reaches $12 billion after Nestle acquisition

02/20/2019 | 11:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: Jars of Nutella chocolate-hazelnut paste is seen in this picture illustration

MILAN (Reuters) - Revenue at Ferrero reached $12 billion in the fiscal year ended in August, as the group included sales of products like Butterfinger and BabyRuth chocolate bars bought from Nestle at the end of March.

The group, which was founded by Pietro Ferrero in the Italian town of Alba in 1964, started an aggressive acquisition campaign four years ago under the leadership of Executive Chairman Giovanni Ferrero.

Last year the maker of chocolate spread Nutella and mint candies Tic Tac spent $2.8 billion buying the U.S. confectionery business of the Swiss food giant.

The company said on Wednesday its consolidated revenue rose 2.1 percent to 10.7 billion euros in the fiscal year to end August.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

